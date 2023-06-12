Bareback Bronc Riding
1, Weston Timberman, Clarendon College, 81.5 points on Vold Rodeo Company's Angel Face; 2, Kooper Heimburg, Missouri Valley College, 80.5; 3, Luke Thrash, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 80.0; 4, Bradlee Miller, Sam Houston State, 79.0; 5 (tie) Sage Allen, College of Southern Idaho, and Sam Petersen, Clarendon College, 78.5; 7, Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 77.5; 8, Wyatt Wood, Cal Poly-SLO, 76.5.
Saddle Bronc Riding
1, Quintin McWhorter, Cal Poly-SLO, 84.0 points on Vold Rodeo Company's Gossip Girl; 2, Shea Fournier, McNeese State, 82.5; 3, Slade Keith, Clarendon College, 81.5; 4, Damian Brennan, West Texas College, 81.0; 5, Darcy Radel, West Texas College, 80.5; 6 (tie) Isaac Richard, McNeese State, and Cauy Masters, Clarendon College, 79.0; 8, Lance Gaillard, Tarleton State, 78.5.
Bull Riding
People are also reading…
(two rides) 1, Dawson Gleaves, Weatherford College, 80.0 points on Vold Rodeo Company's Easy Sid; 2, Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State, 67.0.
Steer Wrestling
1, Cash Robb, Texas A&M-Commerce, 3.8 seconds; 2, Jude Leonards, McNeese State, 4.5; Gus Franzen, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 5.2; 4, Jesse Keysaer, Tennessee-Martin, 5.5; 5, Austin Madison, Black Hills State, 5.6; 6, Colt Honey, Texas Tech, 5.8; 7, Sherrick Sanborn, New Mexico State, 5.9; 8, Grant Peterson, Cal Poly-SLO, 6.2.
Tie-Down Roping
1, Kincade Henry, Texas A&M-Commerce, 8.3 seconds; 2, Jacob Walters, Texas Tech, 8.6; 3 (tie), Bode Spring, Montana State, and Cole Walker, Tennessee-Martin, 9.3; 5, Quade Hiatt, West Texas A&M, 9.7; 6, Ty Christensen, Montana Western, 9.9; 7, Connor Atkinson, Texas A&M, 10.0; 8, Bodie Mattson, University of Wyoming, 10.1.
Team Roping
1, Slade Wood, Southwest Texas JC/Logan Moore, Wharton CC, 4.8 seconds; 2, Cobie Dodds/Cole Dodds, Feather River College, 6.0; 3, Wyatt Bray, Tarleton State/Cutter Pake Thomison, West Texas College, 6.2; 4, Drew Tilton, Cal Poly/Paden Prior, Chico State, 6.5; 5, Ty Johnson, Texas A&M-Commerce/Cooper Parsley, Panola College, 6.6; 6, Quade Hiatt, West Texas A&M/Jace Helton, Weatherford College, 6.7; 7, Jace Hanks/Wyatt Ahlstrom, Utah Valley, 6.8; 8 (tie), Cam Schroeder, Iowa Central CC/Trey Frank, South Dakota State; Cannon Smith, Tennessee-Martin/Chase Graves, West Alabama; Logan Graham, Southern Arkansas/Cole Walker, Tennessee-Martin, 7.8.
Barrel Racing
1, Taycie Matthews, West Alabama, 13.77 seconds; 2, Tayla Moeykens, Montana State, 13.85; 3, Jaylie Matthews, West Alabama, 14.05; 4, Abby Hepper, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 14.08; 5, Raven Clagg, 14.12; 6, Ellie Bard, Gillette College, 14.14; 7, Jordan Driver, Tarleton State, 14.25; 8, Emme Norsworthy, University of Wyoming, 14.35.
Breakaway Roping
1 (tie), Maggie Usher, Cal Poly-SLO; Tyree Cochrane, Cal Poly-SLO; Sydney Theobald, Black Hills State; Zoie Bedke, Idaho State, 2.4 seconds; 5 (tie), Makayla Farkas, West Hills CC; Samantha Kerns, Treasure Valley CC; Alli Masters, Southwestern Oklahoma State; Madison Bean, South Plains College; Rylee George, Texas A&M, 2.5.
Goat Tying
1, Aimee Davis, Cal Poly-SLO, 5.7 seconds; 2 (tie), Jessica Stevens, Montana State; Haiden Thompson, Gillette College; Madalyn Richards, Texas A&Ml Kristin Reaves, Sam Houston State, 5.9; 6, Parker McIntyre, Panhandle State, 6.0; 7, Kaytlyn Miller, Texas Tech, 6.1; 8 (tie), Karissa Rayhill, Eastern Wyoming College; Paige Rasmussen, Montana State; Heather McLaughlin, West Alabama, 6.2.