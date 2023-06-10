Men
BIG SKY: Montana State, Montana Western
CENTRAL PLAINS: Fort Scott CC, SE Oklahoma State
CENTRAL ROCKY MOUNTAIN: Wyoming, Casper College
GRAND CANYON: New Mexico State, Central Arizona College
GREAT PLAINS: Iowa Central CC, Black Hills State
NORTHWEST: Treasure Valley CC, Blue Mountain CC
OZARK: Missouri Valley College, Tennessee-Martin
ROCKY MOUNTAIN: College of Southern Idaho, Utah Valley
SOUTHERN: McNeese State, Texas A&M-Commerce
People are also reading…
SOUTHWEST: Western Texas, Clarendon College
WEST COAST: Cal Poly-SLO, Feather River College
Women
BIG SKY: Montana State, MSU-Northern
CENTRAL PLAINS: SW Oklahoma State, NE Oklahoma A&M
CENTRAL ROCKY MOUNTAIN: Gillette College, Wyoming
GRAND CANYON: New Mexico State, Central Arizona College
GREAT PLAINS: Dickinson State, Black Hills State
NORTHWEST: Treasure Valley CC, Blue Mountain CC
OZARK: West Alabama, Missouri Valley College
ROCKY MOUNTAIN: Idaho State, Colorado Mesa
SOUTHERN: Texas A&M, McNeese State
SOUTHWEST: Tarleton State, South Plains College
WEST COAST: Cal Poly-SLO, West Hills College