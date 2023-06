College National Finals Rodeo

Short go-round, average results

Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center

BAREBACK BRONC RIDING

1 (tie), Weston Timberman, Clarendon College, 84.5 points on Vold Rodeo's Crossbreed's Captain Hook; Kade Sonnier, McNeese State, 84.5 points on Vold Rodeo's Brubby Spoon; 3 (tie), Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College; Nick Pelke, Missouri Valley College; and Bradlee Miller, Sam Houston, 79.0; 6, Donny Proffit, University of Wyoming, 78.5; 7 (tie), Colton Eck, Missouri Valley College; Kooper Heimburg, Missouri Valley College; and Sage Allen, College of Southern Idaho, 73.5; 10 (tie), Wyatt Wood, Cal Poly-SLO; and Bryce Eck, Fort Scott CC, 73.0; 12, Sam Petersen, Clarendon College, NS.

Average: 1, Weston Timberman, 325.0 points; 2, Kade Sonnier, 314.0; 3, Ty Pope, 313.0; 4, Bradlee Miller, 311.5; 5, Kooper Heimburg, 310.0; 6, Donny Proffit, 309.0; 7, Sage Allen, 306.5; 8, Nick Pelke, 305.0; 9, Colton Eck, 301.5; 10, Bryce Eck, 300.5; 11, Wyatt Wood, 299.5; (on three) 12, Sam Petersen, 232.5.

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

1, Quintin McWhorter, Cal Poly-SLO, 85.0 points on Vold Rodeo's Jerry's Justice; 2 (tie), Dylan Hancock, Clarendon College; and Damian Brennan, West Texas College, 84.0; 4, Isaac Richard, McNeese State, 83.5; 5, Slade Keith, Clarendon College, 82.5; 6 (tie), Brody McAbee, Southwestern Oklahoma State; and Lance Gaillard, Tarleton State, 81.0; 8, Will Pollock, Clarendon College, 79.5; 9 (tie), Parker Fleet, Hill College; and Zachary Dallas, New Mexico State, 79.0; 11 (tie), Tucker Bourdet, Cuesta College; and John Allen, Fort Scott CC, NS.

Average: 1 (tie) Quintin McWhorter and Damian Brennan, 323.5 points; 3, Isaac Richard, 320.5; 4, Dylan Hancock, 319.0; 5, Slade Keith, 314.0; 6, Will Pollock, 310.0; 7, Lance Gaillard, 308.5; 8, Parker Fleet, 308.0; 9, Brody McAbee, 302.0; 10, Zachary Dallas, 298.0; (on three) 11, Tucker Bourdet, 233.0; 12, John Allen, 227.5.

BULL RIDING

1, Caden Bunch, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 84.5 points on Vold Rodeo's Landslide; 2, Dawson Gleaves, Weatherford College, 80.5; 3 (tie), Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State; Wyatt Phelps, Sheridan College; Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College; and Cole Skender, Arkansas-Monticello, NS.

Average: (on three) 1, Tristen Hutchings, 236.0; 2, Dawson Gleaves, 233.5; (on two) 3, Caden Bunch, 166.0; (on one) 4, Wyatt Phelps, 85.5; 5, Cole Skender, 82.5; 6, Brad Moreno, 71.0.

STEER WRESTLING

1, Mason Couch, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 3.6 seconds; 2, Tyler Bauerle, Cisco College, 4.7; 3, Bradley Hesnor, McNeese State, 5.0; 4, Colt Honey, Texas Tec, 5.2; 5, Traver Johnson, Montana State, 5.3; 6 (tie), Bode Spring, Montana State; and Jesse Keysaie, Tennessee-Martin, 5.5; 8, Kason Davis, Pear River CC, 6.4; 9, Joshua Ellison, University of West Alabama, 6.7; 10, Mike Nannini, Montana State, 9.7; 11, Austin Madison, Black Hills State, 11.3; 12, Jaden Whitman, Montana State, NT.

Average: 1, Joshua Ellison, 26.0 seconds; 2, Bradley Hesnor, 27.3; 3, Tyler Bauerle, 29.1; 4, Traver Johnson, 29.2; 5, Colt Honey, 30.6; 6, Bode Spring, 32.8; 7, Jesse Keysaer, 33.8; 8, Kason Davis, 34.2; 9, Austin Madison, 34.5; 10, Mason Couch, 35.1; 11, Mike Nannini, 35.7; (on three) 12, Jaden Whitman, 22.9.

TIE-DOWN ROPING

1, Cutter Carpenter, Texas A&M-Commerce, 9.8 seconds; 2, Kincade Henry, Texas A&M-Commerce, 10.4; 3, Connor Atkinson, Texas A&M, 10.6; 4, Cole Walker, Tennessee-Martin, 10.7; 5, Bodie Mattson, University of Wyoming, 11.1; 6, Daniel Miranda, Cal Poly-SLO, 11.2; 7, Logan Smith, Northwest College, 12.4; 8, Quade Hiatt, West Texas A&M, 12.6; 9, Marley Berger, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 18.8; 10, Cottar Deveraux, Utah Valley, 23.8; 11 (tie) Bode Spring, Montana State; and Cole Eiguren, Treasure Valley CC, NS.

Average: 1, Kincade Henry, 35.8 seconds; 2, Cutter Carpenter, 39.0; 3, Connor Atkinson, 39.1; 4, Bodie Mattson, 39.5; 5, Quade Hiatt, 40.7; 6, Cole Walker, 40.8; 7, Daniel Miranda, 42.1; 8, Logan Smith, 45.9; 9, Marley Berger, 53.9; 10, Cottar Deveraux, 60.1; (on three) 11, Cole Eiguren, 29.3; 12, Bode Spring, 29.7.

TEAM ROPING

1, Mason Appleton/Nicholas Lovins, Western Oklahoma State College, 5.5 seconds; 2, Slade Wood, West Texas JC/Logan Moore, Wharton County JC, 6.5; 3, Jace Hanks/Wyatt Ahlstrom, Utah Valley, 6.9; 4, Cam Jensen, University of Wyoming/Tanner McInerney, Gillette College, 10.3; 5, Quade Hiatt, West Texas A&M/Jace Helton, Weatherford College, 10.5; 6, Ty Johnson, Texas A&M-Commerce/Cooper Parsley, Panola College, 15.9; 7 (tie), Clay Cherry/Logan Cullen, Central Arizona College; Chilly Hernandez/Juanito Montory, New Mexico State; Jayce Tettenhorst/Jaden Profili, Trinity Valley CC; Wyatt Bray, Tarleton State/Cutter Pake Thomison, West Texas College; Bret Olsen, Utah Valley/Hayden Roundy, Southern Utah; and Cobie Dodds/Cole Dodds, Feather River College, NT.

Average: 1, Slade Wood/Logan Moore, 22.8 seconds; 2, Quade Hiatt/Jace Helton, 29.1; 3, Mason Appleton/Nicholas Lovins, 32.4; 4, Jace Hanks/Wyatt Ahlstrom, 36.4; 5, Ty Johnson/Cooper Parsley, 49.5; (on three) 6, Cobie Dodds/Cole Dodds, 18.2; 7, Wyatt Bray/Cutter Pake Thomison, 18.4; 8, Chilly Hernandez/Juanito Montoya, 21.0; 9, Clay Cherry/Logan Cullen, 22.5; 10, Cam Jensen/Tanner McInerney, 24.0; 11, Bret Olsen/Hayden Roundy, 25.3; (on two) 12, Jayse Tettonhorst/Kaden Profili, 11.3.

BARREL RACING

1, Tayla Moeykens, Montana State, 13.84 seconds; 2, Taycie Matthews, University of West Alabama, 13.94; 3, Abby Hepper, Southwestern Oklahoma State, 14.05; 4, Annie Alexander, New Mexico State, 14.06; 5, Gwyneth Cheyne, Blue Mountain CC, 14.22; 6, Ellie Bard, Gillette College, 14.26; 7 (tie), Raven Clagg, University of West Alabama; and Kiersten Pettus, Central Arizona College, 14.30; 9, Jordan Driver, Tarleton State, 14.34; 10 (tie), Emme Norsworthy, University of Wyoming; and Jayci Byler, Sam Houston State, 14.38; 12, Jaylie Matthews, University of West Alabama, NT.

Average: 1, Tayce Matthews, 55.53 seconds; 2, Tayla Moeykens, 55.85; 3, Abby Hepper, 56.40; 4, Raven Clagg, 56.93; 5, Emme Norsworthy, 56.97; 6, Annie Alexander, 57.26; 7, Jordan Driver, 57.52; 8, Gwyneth Cheyne, 57.56; 9, Kiersten Pettus, 57.64; 10, Ellie Bard, 57.68; 11, Jayci Byler, 57.73; (on three) 12, Jaylie Matthews, 42.22.

BREAKAWAY ROPING

1, Raegen Steed, College of Southern Idaho, 2.6 seconds; 2 (tie), Makayla Farkas, West Hills College; and Kyleigh Winn, Kansas State, 2.7; 4, Kennedy Buckner, Blue Mountain CC, 3.1; 5, Samantha Kerns, Treasure Valley CC, 3.8; 6, Mikenna Schauer, Montana State-Northern, 11.9; 7, Morgan Foss, Dickinson State, 12.1; 8, Sutton Mang, Allan Hancock College, 12.2; 9 (tie) Tyree Cochrane, Cal Poly-SLO; Cate Hepper, Montana State; Haiden Thompson, Gillette College; and Baylee Johnston, New Mexico State, NT.

Average: 1, Makayla Farkas, 10.9; 2, Kennedy Buckner, 11.3; Samantha Kerns, 12.2; 4, Raegan Steed, 13.3; 5, Kyleigh Winn, 21.3; 6, Sutton Mang, 21.5; 7, Morgan Foss, 21.7; 8, Mikenna Schauer, 29.4; (on three) 9, Tyree Cochrane, 7.8; 10, Haiden Thompson, 8.0; 11, Cate Hepper, 17.4; (on two) 12, Baylee Johnston, 4.7.

GOAT TYING

1, Paige Rasmussen, Montana State, 6.0 seconds; 2, Kaylee Cormier, McNeese State, 6.1; 3, Kenna McNeill, University of Wyoming, 6.2; 4 (tie), Cheyenne Vande Stouwe, Southwestern Oklahoma State; and Madalyn Richards, Texas A&M, 6.3; 6, Kaytlyn Miller, Texas Tech, 6.6; 7, Maggie Usher, Cal Poly-SLO, 6.8; 8 (tie), Haiden Thompson, Gillette College; and Avery Ledesman, New Mexico State, 6.8; 10, Mikenna Schauer, Montan State-Northern, 7.6; 11, Karissa Rayhill, Eastern Wyoming College, 8.1; 12, Kristin Reaves, Sam Houstn State, 8.2.

Average: 1, Paige Rasmussen, 24.3 seconds; 2, Madalyn Richards, 24.7; 3 (tie), Kaylee Cormier; and Kenna McNeill, 24.8; 5, Kaytlyn Miller, 25.1; 6, Haiden Thompson, 25.5; 7, Cheyenne Vande Stouwe, 25.7; 8, Avery Ledesma, 26.1; 9 (tie), Kristin Reaves; and Karissa Rayhill, 26.3; 11, Maggie Usher, 26.4; 12, Mikenna Schauer, 26.9.