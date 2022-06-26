 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
USATF OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Afton's Peter Visser qualifies for U20 World Championships in 3,000-meter steeplechase

State Track and Field (copy)

Star Valley's Peter Visser extends his lead in the 3200-meter run at the 2021 Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Track & Field Championships at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. Visser, who just completed his freshman year at Weber State University, qualified Saturday for the U20 World Championships in the 3000-meter steeplechase.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

Peter Visser, a 2021 graduate of Star Valley High School, finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. Visser finished with a time of 9 minutes, 2.07 seconds, which was less than 4 seconds back of winner Bryce Lentz (8:58.46).

Both Visser and Lentz qualified for the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, on Aug. 1-6.

Visser, who just completed his freshman year at Weber State University, was a four-time Wyoming Gatorade athlete of the year, winning three times for cross country and once for track and field. He was a three-time state cross country champion and won numerous gold medals at the indoor and outdoor state track and field championships.

During his senior season for the Braves, Visser set both the 1600 indoor record (4:14.82) and the 3200 outdoor mark (9:18.79).

