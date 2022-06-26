Afton's Peter Visser qualifies for U20 World Championships in 3,000-meter steeplechase

Peter Visser, a 2021 graduate of Star Valley High School, finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. Visser finished with a time of 9 minutes, 2.07 seconds, which was less than 4 seconds back of winner Bryce Lentz (8:58.46).

Both Visser and Lentz qualified for the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, on Aug. 1-6.

Visser, who just completed his freshman year at Weber State University, was a four-time Wyoming Gatorade athlete of the year, winning three times for cross country and once for track and field. He was a three-time state cross country champion and won numerous gold medals at the indoor and outdoor state track and field championships.

During his senior season for the Braves, Visser set both the 1600 indoor record (4:14.82) and the 3200 outdoor mark (9:18.79).

