A season-long (and life-long) competition between barrel racing sisters Jaylie and Taycie Matthews comes down to one run.

Saturday night, the University of West Alabama cowgirls will compete for a national championship at the College National Finals Rodeo. The two got together after Thursday night’s performance at the Ford Wyoming Center to discuss the recent season, their post-CNFR plans and their friendly rivalry.

“We’ve always been competitive …” Jaylie paused for a moment and looked at her sister before they answered in unison. “In everything.”

“Everything was a competition,” she added. “It was always a race to the door or a race to get home.”

That competition reaches a crescendo Saturday.

Taycie, 20, enters the short go leading the average with a three-run time of 41.59 seconds after her 14.08-second run Thursday. Jaylie was third entering Friday night’s final performance with a 42.22 behind Montana State’s Tayla Moeykens’ 42.01.

Jaylie and Taycie dominated the Ozark Region this season. Jaylie and her mare Sis won four of 10 regional rodeos while Taycie won two aboard Pop Rocks. Together, they had 13 top-four finishes.

They’ve continued that success at the college finals.

Taycie won the first go with a time of 13.77 seconds and the second go with a 13.74. Even though her 14.08 in the third go was her slowest of the week, she trailed only Moeykens (13.91) entering Friday night. Jaylie finished third in both the first go (14.05) and the second go (14.03) and was sitting fourth in the third go (14.14).

While both have had success in recent college finals, a national championship has just eluded them. Jaylie was the reserve champ in 2021 – finishing behind Moeykens – and Taycie was the reserve champ last year.

In 2021, Jaylie entered the short go leading the average, but Sis was injured before the final run and Moeykens was able to win the title.

“This year I’m hoping to stay smooth and clean in the short round and hope for the best,” Jaylie said. “I just wanted to be smooth and consistent because my first year I did that and then it just didn’t work out in the short round.

“This year I was doing everything I could to keep (Sis) sound and ready because I thought if I was smooth and consistent I could make it work out.”

Last year Taycie wasn’t near the top of the average before she posted a 13.86 – the fastest run of the week – in the short go to finish behind Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Sadie Wolaver in the final standings.

Taycie was on Heavenly Firewater, a full brother to Sis, before switching to Pop Rocks.

“It’s my mom’s horse, but my sister ran her last year at the college finals,” Taycie said of Pop Rocks. “I got on her last summer and rodeoed on her all summer, so I guess I just kind of took her over.”

The switch has proved to be a winning one. In addition to their success during the college rodeo season, Taycie and Pop Rocks have been making a name for themselves on the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association circuit.

Taycie is currently No. 14 in the WPRA world standings with more than $35,000. She won almost $2,500 at the National Western Stock Show in Denver in January and more than $13,000 combined in Texas at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, RODEOHOUSTON and the San Angelo Rodeo.

“It’s pretty awesome to get into all the big winter rodeos and compete with people you’ve looked up to your whole life,” she admitted.

After Saturday’s run, Taycie will compete at the Reno (Nevada) Rodeo on Monday morning and the Greeley (Colorado) Stampede later in the week to kick off what she expects to be a busy summer.

“She’s very competitive,” Jaylie, 22, said of her younger sister. “We both want to win, but she’ll do whatever it takes to be at the top.”

The competitive fire obviously burns in both Taycie and Jaylie. Both are pushing to win a national championship, with Jaylie admitting that one of the reasons she came back this year was to “redeem myself” after knocking over a barrel in the first go last year that knocked her out of the average race.

Even though they’re both chasing a championship only one can (hopefully) win, there’s no denying the bond the two share.

Asked what makes Jaylie such a good barrel racer, Taycie looked at her sister and smiled.

“She tries hard in and out of the arena,” Taycie said. “She just tries her best.”

“Thank you,” Jaylie said, laughing.

Regardless of what happens in Saturday’s short go, Taycie will head out in search of a top-12 finish in the WPRA world standings and a berth in the National Finals Rodeo. Jaylie, meanwhile, will head back to the family farm outside Wynne, Arkansas.

“I’m gonna go home regardless,” Jaylie admitted, “but I might be hanging up my spurs. If it goes good (Saturday) I’ll probably let it finish here and get a job. If it doesn’t then I’ll probably try to make it again next year. I don’t ever want to look back and not know what I could have done.”

The pull to run the cloverleaf pattern might be too strong for Jaylie to push to the side, though. At least that’s what Taycie is hoping.

“I try to talk her out of it every day,” she said.

After all, a CNFR without either Taycie or Jaylie competing in the barrels just wouldn’t be the same.