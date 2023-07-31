The Casper Spuds are making their first season in Casper a memorable one.

The Spuds will host the first two games of the Independence League Championship Series at Mike Lansing Field this Tuesday and Wednesday. The best-of-five series shifts to Fremont, Nebraska, on Friday, with Game 3 Friday and Games 4 and 5, if needed, taking place Saturday and Sunday. Casper secured its berth in the IL Championship Series by winning the second half of the collegiate wood-bat summer league; the Fremont Moo won the first half.

“It’s very exciting,” Kristi Hack said in a phone interview Sunday. Hack and her husband, Paul, the team’s co-owners and managing partners, were in South Dakota to watch the Spuds’ final regular-season game against the Spearfish Sasquatch. “This team has really come together.”

The Spuds (32-22 overall. 19-12 in the second half) lost to the Sasquatch 14-5 on Sunday but still finished 3.5 games ahead of Spearfish for the second-half title.

“I had a feeling early in the season that this could be a good year,” Paul Hack said. “And when we finished the first half (of the schedule) strong, just looking at our second-half schedule I knew we had a chance.

“But right now this is just surreal.”

The Spuds follow in the footsteps of the Horseheads and the Casper Cutthroats (2012-14), collegiate summer-league teams that played in Casper after the Colorado Rockies moved their Single-A farm team, the Casper Ghosts, out of town in 2011.

“We’ve been in Casper a long time so we saw the highs and lows of those other teams,” Paul Hack said.

The Spuds have been a welcome replacement for the Horseheads, who failed to finish above .500 during their four years in town. The Horseheads closed up shop in December. Spuds founder and co-owner Jeff Dobish reached out to the Hacks shortly after and convinced them to take over the Canyon County Spuds and move the team from Caldwell, Idaho, to Casper.

And now the Spuds are just three wins away from bringing the city its first championship since the Cutthroats won the Expedition League collegiate summer title in 2014.

Outfielder Matthew Marsic (Oklahoma Baptist University) leads the team with a .354 batting average and 35 runs batted in, but the Spuds have gotten production throughout the lineup. Third baseman James Castagnola (Cal Irvine) is batting .310; outfielder Chase Burke (University of Jamestown) is hitting .293 and leads the team in runs scored (43) and stolen bases (19); shortstop Nathan Martinez (Saint Martin’s University) is batting .285; second baseman Chandler Stocking (Alabama A&M University) has 33 RBI; and outfielder Elijah Reeves, a Casper native who attends Pima Community College, has 39 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.

Max Vosters (Muskingum University) tops the pitching staff with a 4-1 record and a 3.64 ERA, but eight other pitchers have at least two wins on the season.

The Spuds won two of three against the Moo (31-21) to open the season back in late May, but this is the first time the teams have faced off since then.

“The last two to three weeks the players have been staying after games to take batting practice and get in extra work,” Kristi Hack said. “They’re doing all they can to make the next day better than the day before. These guys are really excited.”

First pitch for both games at Mike Lansing Field is 6:30 p.m. at Mike Lansing Field. Paul Hack expects the home fans to make a difference.

“I know Casper is going to come out and support these guys,” he said.