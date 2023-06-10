After back-to-back rainouts, the Casper Spuds were unable to get their bats going Friday night in an 8-4 loss to the Sawtooth Sockeyes at Mike Lansing Field. Casper was held to a season-low three hits by four Sawtooth pitchers.

The Spuds (6-3) struck first on Chase Burke's RBI single in the bottom of the first inning. But the Sockeyes took control in the fourth, scoring four runs with two outs.

Casper added single runs in the fifth on Elijah Reeves' fielder's choice, in the seventh on Brock Molenda's solo home run and in the eighth courtesy of a Sawtooth error.

Carson Blakeley took the loss as the starting pitcher allowed five hits and four earned runs while striking out six in five innings.

The teams wrap up their series Sunday afternoon at Lansing Field.