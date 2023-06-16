CASPER – Bradlee Miller would have swum back here if necessary.

The waterlogged Sam Houston State sophomore was determined to make it to the Ford Wyoming Center for Thursday’s performance of the College National Finals Rodeo.

Miller posted a score of 79.0 in the first go Sunday and a 76.5 in the second go Tuesday before driving to Fallon, Nevada, where he won the Battle Born Broncs event on Wednesday.

The adrenaline from his 89-point ride and $8,000 payday helped Miller on the overnight drive back.

“It has been a little wild,” Miller said after completing the 1,776-mile, 26-hour roundtrip drive between rodeos. “It’s worth it. The win definitely made the drive a little less painful.”

The rain started pouring in Salt Lake City and worsened as Miller and his party navigated flooded highways to get back to Casper four hours before Thursday’s third go.

Miller, the first bareback rider out of the chutes, grinded out a 77.5 on Girl Night.

“There were about five of us in the van, so it held down pretty well,” Miller said. “We stayed on the road.”

Miller already has his PRCA card and moved into the top 20 in the bareback world standings with his victory in Nevada.

But winning a CNFR championship on Saturday night would obviously mean a lot to Miller, the son of longtime SHSU rodeo coach Edward “Bubba” Miller.

“With my dad being the rodeo coach at Sam Houston, the first time I actually came to the College Finals was when I was 5 years old,” Miller said. “I’ve watched it nearly every year since. Now getting to compete here, it has really built up a lot of anticipation over the years and I really enjoy being here.”

Miller (232.5) is tied for fourth in the average with Clarendon College’s Sam Petersen, just ahead of Wyoming’s Donny Proffit (230.5).

Weston Timberman, another Clarendon College cowboy, leads the average through three go-rounds at 240.5 ahead of reigning champion Ty Pope (234.0) of Missouri Valley College and Sage Allen (233.0) of the College of Southern Idaho.

“Bradlee Miller got on him in the first round and I saw him being a handful, so I was pretty excited to draw that one,” Timberman said of Frontier Rodeo's Alberta Justice, the horse he scored a 78.0 on in the third round. “I came in without a big name, nobody really knew me. I came to prove what I can do.”

Timberman, a freshman who was born and raised in Casper until his family moved to Columbus, Montana, has his peers’ attention entering Saturday’s final.

Missouri Valley College’s Colton Eck also made a statement by taking the lead in the third go with a score of 83.0 to move into the eighth spot in the average at 228.0.

“She kept trying to whack me in the back of the head, but I just kept burying my chin. Pretty fun, though,” Eck said of Captain Hook. “This bareback riding competition is freaking tough and it’s exciting to ride against these guys.”

In bull riding, Tristen Hutchings all but clinched his second CNFR title after staying cool on bull named Ice Cube while scoring an 84.

The rising star from Sul Ross State is the only cowboy to ride all three bulls so far this week. Hutchings, who earned $379,786 as an NFR rookie last year, won the CNFR in 2021 and was second in 2022.

Entering Saturday’s final, Hutchings (236.0) leads the average by a country mile over Dawson Gleaves (153.0), the only other cowboy with two 8-second rides.

“It always feels good when you ride one in here,” Hutchings said. “I come in here with a goal to win it, but I also come in with a goal to ride all four bulls. I’ve won this deal before, but I rode three. Come in here last year and rode two and got second.

"Someone wins it every year but not everyone rides four. There’s not many that come in here and win two of them and ride all four. It’s a goal of mine. One more bull and I’ve got it.”

Central Arizona College’s Brad Moreno was the only other rider to post a score in the third go, riding Mudbug to a 71.0 to move into fifth in the average behind Sheridan College’s Wyatt Phelps (85.5) and Arkansas Monticello’s Cole Skender (82.5).

In saddle bronc, Damian Brennan took the lead in the third go with a score of 81.0 aboard Delta Force. The freshman from Australia representing West Texas College moved into the lead in the average (239.5) ahead of McNeese State’s Isaac Richard (237.0) and Cuesta College’s Tucker Bourdet (233.0).