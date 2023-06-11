Former national champions had a solid start at the 2023 College National Finals Rodeo during Sunday's "Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway" on Sunday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Tristen Hutchings of Sul Ross State, who won the bull riding championship in 2021, finished second in the first go-round of bull riding with a 67.0-point ride on Frontier Rodeo's Super Trooper. Weatherford College's Dawson Gleaves won the go with a 79 on Vold Rodeo Company's Easy Sid. They were the only two bull riders to make it to the 8-second buzzer as the bulls won the round, 29-2.

"I’ve never come in here and got to ride four," Hutchings said. "I’ve always fell off on the first one so this feels pretty good even if it wasn’t the highest score. Now that I've got my first one knocked down I can just look forward to all the next ones."

Another 2021 national champ, breakaway roper Zoie Bedke from Idaho State, was one of four cowgirls to post a 2.4-second run to tie for the first go win. Bedke set the standard right out of the gate and was later joined by Cal Poly-SLO's Maggie Usher and Tyree Cochrane and Black Hills State's Sydney Theobald.

Five breakaway ropers had 2.5-second runs to tie for fifth.

Defending saddle bronc riding champ Shea Fournier from McNeese State finished second with an 82.5 on CRC Rodeo's Clueless.

"There wasn’t much information on that horse," Fournier noted. "So I kind of just went at him with an open mind. He was just going to be a horse. We like to say it’s just some mare’s colt. I’m just going to ride him the best I can and get the best score I can."

Cal Poly-SLO's Quintin McWhorter won the round with an 84 on Vold Rodeo Company's Gossip Girl.

Casper College's James Perrin was 13th with a 77.

Missouri Valley College's Ty Pope, who won the bareback bronc riding last year, put himself in position to make it back to Saturday's short go by placing seventh with a 77.5.

Weston Timberman from Clarendon College won the round with an 81.5 on Vold Rodeo Company's Angel Face.

"He’s older so he hasn’t been as good lately," Timberman said of Angel Face, "but he was good enough today."

Kooper Heimburg from Missouri Valley College was second with an 80.5 and Southeastern Oklahoma State's Luke Thrash, who is currently No. 8 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings, was third with an 80.

Wyoming's Donny Proffit tied for ninth with a 76, with teammate Brice Patterson 12th with a 75.5 and Casper College's Myles Carlson tying for 13th with a 73.5.

The CNFR continues Monday morning with complete first go-round action in steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing and goat tying and the beginning of the second go in bull riding, bareback, saddle bronc and breakaway.

The rodeo continues through Saturday.