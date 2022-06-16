Cal Poly-SLO goat tyer, Tarleton State bulldogger take over average leads at CNFR

The fourth performance of the College National Finals Rodeo on Thursday brought about some changes in the leader board.

Cal Poly-SLO's Aimee Davis doubled her pleasure inside the Ford Wyoming Center as the goat tyer took the lead in the go-round with a 6.0-second run and moved to the top of the average with a three-run time of 18.7 seconds. McNeese State's Kamryn Duncan is second with an 18.9.

Casper College team ropers Nevada Berquist and Braden Brost jumped to third in the average with a three-run time of 24.9 seconds after their 7.0-second run. They currently the teams of Sam Houston State's Mason Moore and Wharton County College's Logan Moore (18.0) and Cisco College's Riley Kittle and Weatherford College's Jace Helton (23.1). Feather River College's Cobie Dodds and Fresno State's Cole Dodds, who had a 12.7 on Thursday, are fourth with a 28.2.

Tarleton State's Walt Arnold took over the lead in steer wrestling with a 4.8-second run for a three-run time of 13.2 seconds. Also Thursday, UW's Austin Hurlburt (fourth with 19.0), Feather River College's Garrett Shell (eighth with 25.2), Dickinson State's Sterling Lee (10th with 27.1) and Treasure Valley Community College's Zane Taylor (11th with 46.6) are inside the top 12).

Seven cowboys moved into the top 12 in the average in the bareback bronc riding heading into Friday's performance, the final night of the third go-round. Panola College's Kolt Dement led the charge, with last year's reserve champion posting a 76.5-point ride on Triple V Rodeo's Sioux City Sue. That moved Dement to fifth in the average with 221.5 points on three head.

Sam Houston State's Bradlee Miller (seventh with 218.5 points), the University of Wyoming's Brice Patterson (eighth with 216.0), Western Texas College's Cooper Cooke and Southeastern Oklahoma State's Luke Thrash (tied for ninth with 214.5), McNeese State's Waylon Bourgeois (11th with 213.5) and Montana Western's Trevor Kay (12th with 211.0) also put themselves in position to make Saturday's short go.

Quintin McWhorter of Cal Poly-SLO jumped to third in the saddle bronc riding average with 222.5 points after his 75.0-point ride on Triple V's Three Shades. He trails McNeese State's Shea Fournier (234.0) and Tarleton State's Cash Wilson (226.5).

Also in saddle bronc, Northern Arizona's Stade Riggs (sixth with 197.0) moved into the top 12 in the average.

In barrel racing, Montana State's Hailey Garrison had a 14.19-second run, her fastest of the week, to jump to second in the average with a three-run time of 43.13 seconds. Southwestern Oklahoma State's leads the way with a 42.72. Oklahoma State's Kenna McNeill (seventh with a (43.39) and Fresno State's Maren Powers (10th with a 43.71).

Only two tie-down ropers put themselves in position to come back for the short go: Iowa Central Community College's Scott Halvorsen (fifth with 35.0 seconds on three runs) and Southwestern Oklahoma State's Marley Berger (sixth with 35.7).

Three breakaway ropers -- Montana State's Molly Salmond, Cal Poly-SLO's Gracely Speth and Teas Tech's Carly Christian -- jumped into the top 12. Salmond is sixth with 8.4 seconds on three runs, Speth is seventh with an 8.8 and Christian 12th with a 19.6.

All seven bull riders failed to cover Thursday night, giving the bulls a 70-12 advantage for the week.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.