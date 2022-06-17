Cal Poly-SLO saddle bronc rider McWhorter moves to 3rd in average at CNFR

The average leader boards didn't change, but the fourth performance of the College National Finals Rodeo on Thursday did see some movement further down the standings.

Quintin McWhorter of Cal Poly-SLO jumped to third in the saddle bronc riding average with 222.5 points after his 75.0-point ride on Triple V's Three Shades.

"I’ve just been trusting myself and trying not to get in my head," McWhorter said after his ride. "I have a tendency to get nervous and think about the next thing, so I’ve been breaking it down. I’m getting on this horse so I’m going to make the best ride I can on him and then see what the next one brings."

McWhorter believes competing on the California Circuit has helped him develop that one-ride-at-a-time mentality.

"Going to those circuit rodeos, when there’s no pressure of trying to make the next round, it’s all about business," McWhorter said. "I’ve tried to bring that mentality with me this week where I’ll give my all on this horse and then I’ll move on to the next ride."

He also credits traveling partners Reed Neely from Fresno State and Cal Poly-SLO teammates Karson Mebane and Leland King for helping him reach the short go. Thursday, McWhorter gave a tip of his hat to Tarleton State's Brody Wells for some advice before he got on Three Shades.

"I didn’t even know what rein to give him until the guy who got on him Monday led me the right way," McWhorter said. "So I'm thankful for that."

Wells, who was second in the average after two go-rounds, scored 73.0 points on Three Shades.

McWhorter trails McNeese State's Shea Fournier (234.0) and Tarleton State's Cash Wilson (226.5) in the average standings.

Bareback bronc riding

Seven cowboys moved into the top 12 in the average in the bareback bronc riding Thursday. Panola College's Kolt Dement led the charge, with last year's reserve champion posting a 76.5-point ride on Triple V Rodeo's Sioux City Sue. That moved Dement to fifth in the average with 221.5 points on three head.

"I haven’t had the greatest stock draw," Dement said, "but you have to go with the cards you’re dealt and do your best. I just hope I get on a bucker the next round and show Casper what I got."

Sam Houston State's Bradlee Miller (seventh with 218.5 points), the UW's Brice Patterson (eighth with 216.0), Western Texas College's Cooper Cooke and Southeastern Oklahoma State's Luke Thrash (tied for ninth with 214.5), McNeese State's Waylon Bourgeois (11th with 213.5) and Montana Western's Trevor Kay (12th with 211.0) also put themselves in position to make Saturday's short go.

Bull riding

It was another tough night for bull riders as all seven failed to cover. Mesalands Community College's Andy Guzman and Western Texas College's Luke Parkinson were bucked off for the first time this week, although both have already punched their tickets for Saturday night.

Defending national champ Tristen Hutchings leads the average with 167.0 points on two head, followed by Three River College's Cole Skender with 159.0, Guzman with 157.5, Three River College's Casey Roberts with 157.0 and Parkinson with 141.5.

Entering Friday night's performance, the bulls hold a 70-12 lead over the bull riders.

