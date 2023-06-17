Quintin McWhorter had to take two deep breaths during a long Friday.

The first one came after the senior turned in his final assignment to complete his Master’s in agricultural education at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo.

“It feels really good,” McWhorter said. “I’ve been in school for six years, so it’s nice to finally say I’m done.”

McWhorter thought he was finished wrapping up a spot in Saturday’s saddle bronc riding final at the College National Finals Rodeo until his horse, Frontier Moon, fell down a tick before the 8-second buzzer.

During a re-ride prior to the bull riding, McWhorter exhaled again after holding on to earn a score of 80.5 that moved him into second in the average at 238.5, just behind West Texas College’s Damian Brennan (239.5).

“I came back here and kind of started my routine over again,” McWhorter said of regrouping between rides behind the chutes in the Ford Wyoming Center. “I just kind of restarted, reset. I’m still a little bit more tired than I wanted to be, but we got it done. …

“I thought I was about bucked off, but I was able to keep charging and after that it felt good.”

This is McWhorter’s fourth and final CNFR. The 24-year-old was third last year, 28th in 2021 and 24th in 2019.

“Last year I came close,” McWhorter said. “Before that I was a little bit too worried about what everybody else was going to do. I want to focus on myself. It definitely would help to win the CNFR and get your name out there. It would help with me moving on.”

In bareback riding, Kooper Heimburg posted the highest score during Friday’s go with a 77.0 aboard Big Hat that moved the Missouri Valley College freshman into second in the average at 236.5 behind Clarendon College’s Weston Timberman (240.5).

“My freshman year in college, this is a pretty big event for me. It’s really exciting,” Heimburg said. “I just look at it like it’s any other rodeo and try not to get stressed out.”

Heimburg scored an 80.5 in the first go and a 79.0 in the second go to move just ahead of MVC teammate Ty Pope (234.0) in the average.

“I just look at it all the same. Just another round,” Heimburg said of his mindset for Saturday’s final. “Hopefully we draw good and make the best ride I can.”

In bull riding, all seven cowboys were thrown before reaching the 8-second buzzer.

Hill College’s Cutter Taylor nearly scored before being rudely dismissed from the competition by He’s Legit after 6.8 seconds.

The bulls lead 87-9 with only six qualifiers for the final.

Sul Ross State standout Tristen Hutchings, the 2021 champion and 2022 runner-up, is the heavy favorite to win the 2023 NCFR title as the only cowboy to stay on three bulls this week.

Hutchings (236.0) leads the average over Weatherford College’s Dawson Gleaves (153.0), the only contestant with two 8-second rides.

Sheridan College’s Wyatt Phelps (85.5), Arkansas Monticello’s Cole Skender (82.5), Southeast Oklahoma State’s Caden Bunch (81.5) and Central Arizona College’s Brad Moreno (71.0) will also compete Saturday.