Casey Roberts wins first go-round of bull riding at College National Finals Rodeo

The bulls got the better of the bull riders during Sunday’s “Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway” performance of the College National Finals Rodeo at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. In the four sections of the event, only five of 30 bull riders made it to the 8-second buzzer.

Andy Guzman of Mesalands Community College was one of the five. The freshman from Oakdale, California, scored 77.5 points on Vold Rodeo’s Night Trip to finish second in the first round.

“I had never seen that bull before so I texted a buddy about him,” Guzman said. “He told me that he was pretty good because he bucked him off.”

Guzman might want to text his buddy back with some tips on how to stay on Night Trip. As for not knowing anything about the bull prior to his ride, Guzman admitted it can sometimes work to his advantage.

“I don’t want to know its moves,” he said, “but I do like to see how hard it goes because that kind of gives me a game plan. All you can do is control what you do, so I’m real happy with my ride.”

Three Rivers College’s Casey Roberts felt the same way. Competing in his first CNFR, the sophomore won the round with a 79 on Frontier Rodeo’s 99 Problems. Just like Guzman, Roberts knew little to nothing about his bull.

“I knew he started off to the left and that was it,” Roberts said. “I just had to stay on and keep riding.”

It was the first step in what Roberts hopes is a productive week in Casper.

“My goal coming into the week was to ride all four,” he said. “And this ride gives me lots of confidence. I’m stoked for my second ride Monday morning.”

The only other bull riders to record a score were Three Rivers College’s Cole Skender (75), Western Texas College’s Luke Parkinson (72.5) and Central Arizona College’s Brad Moreno (68.5).

Defending national champ Tristen Hutchings from Sul Ross State was given a re-ride after he had problems with his bull in the chute. But Hutchings only lasted about 4 seconds before the bull threw him off his back.

Breakaway roping

UNLV’s Delaney Kunau and Texas Tech’s Kaytlyn Miller split the first-round win with 1.9-second runs. Alli Masters from Southwestern Oklahoma State was third with a 2.2 and Jayce Blake from Treasure Valley Community College fourth with a 2.3.

Defending national champion Zoie Bedke from Idaho State broke the barrier and had to settle for a 12.2-second run.

Twenty-five of the 46 competitors had runs under 3 seconds, including Gillette College cowgirl Emily Knust (2.8).

