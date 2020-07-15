Casper College coaches discuss NJCAA decision to move all fall sports to spring

Under normal circumstances, longtime volleyball coach Angel Sharman would be preparing to welcome her team to campus next month, with just two weeks of practice to get ready for the season opener. This year she doesn’t have those constraints.

“One benefit is that we do get to practice in the fall so we have more time with the girls,” she said. “I’m excited about that because we’ll get to do more things and be a little bit more prepared. I think you’ll see better volleyball in the spring just because teams will have time in the fall to get their kids where they need to be.”

And while Ammon Bennett is disappointed he won’t get to unveil the school’s inaugural women’s soccer team next month, he expects the extra practice time to allow for more team bonding as well as a better quality of play in the spring.

“The blessing is that with a new team we now have time to get to know each other, which you don’t always have a chance to do,” he stated. “We have more time to get these kids on the same page.”

