COLLEGE RODEO

Casper College men, Gillette College women win team titles at Rustler Roundup rodeo

Myles Carlson (copy)

Casper College's Myles Carlson rides Fatherly Love during "Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway" at the College National Finals Rodeo on June 12 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Madeline Carter file, Star-Tribune

The Casper College men’s rodeo team had its second strong showing on the roughstock end of the arena over the weekend to win the team title at Central Wyoming College’s Rustler Roundup in Riverton.

Quinten Taylor won the saddle bronc competition with 155 points on two head as the Thunderbirds grabbed four of the top five places in the event. Taylor was the only cowboy to cover both his broncs, but Cian Ahern tied for second with a 73 in the long go-round, Colten Powell was fourth with a 72 and Clint Donaldson fifth with a 71.

In bareback, Myles Carlson finished second and Ethan Mazurenko fourth to help the T-Birds finish with 525 points in the second Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo of the season. Central Wyoming College was second with 505 points, followed by Eastern Wyoming College with 485 and defending regional champ University of Wyoming with 430.

The Cowboys won last week’s season-opening rodeo at Chadron State College with 805 points while Casper College was second with 460.

Gillette College won the women’s title at the Rustler Roundup with 400 points followed by UW with 253.3.

Haiden Thompson won the goat tying for the Pronghorns with a two-run time of 15.1 seconds and finished third in breakaway roping. Gillette College’s Maddie Eskew was second in barrel racing and Ellie Bard finished second in breakaway.

For the Cowgirls, Halle Hladky won barrel racing with a two-run time of 17.42 seconds and Sage Kohr won breakaway with a two-run time of 4.8 seconds.

Other event winners for the men were UW’s Donny Proffit, the two-time CRMR champ, in bareback; Sheridan College’s Wyatt Phelps in bull riding and Nathan Ruth in tie-down roping; CWC’s Clay Reiner in steer wrestling; and Chadron State’s Jake Chasek and Eastern Wyoming College’s Justin Chasek in team roping.

The CRMR season continues this weekend at Sheridan College.

Rustler Roundup

Friday-Sunday

at Central Wyoming College

Men

TEAM: Casper College 525, Central Wyoming College 505, Eastern Wyoming College 485, University of Wyoming 430, Sheridan College 420, Laramie County Community College 365, Gillette College 125, Chadron State College 10.

Bareback Bronc Riding: Donny Proffit, UW, 143 points; Myles Carlson, CC, 142; Brice Patterson, UW, 135, Ethan Mazurenko, CC, 134, Drake Amundson, UW, 132.

Saddle Bronc Riding: Quinten Taylor, CC, 155 points; Clancy Glenn, SC, 73; Cian Ahern, CC, 73; Colten Powell, CC, 72; Clint Donaldson, CC, 71.

Bull Riding: Wyatt Phelps, SC, 134 points; Griffin Koester, LCCC, 132; Dixon Tattrie, LCCC, 71; Dylan Grant, UW, 69.

Steer Wrestling: Clay Reiner, CWC, 7.8 seconds; Lee Stephens, CWC, 9.5; Kaden Berger, UW, 9.8; Cameron Jensen, UW, 9.9; Rhett Witt, LCCC, 10.1.

Tie-Down Roping: Nathan Ruth, SC, 18.9 seconds; Chance Derner, LCCC, 19.2; Coy That, EWC, 21.1; Justin Chasek, EWC, 21.2; Pepper Rhyne, CSC, 26.0.

Team Roping: Jake Chasek, CSC/Justin Chasek, EWC, 15.8 seconds; Cort McBride/Colton Zimmerman, EWC, 16.7; Cord Herring/Trae Smith, CC, 18.9; Coy Johnson/Jade Espenscheid, GC, 20.9; Stratton Kohr/Quincy Reynolds, UW, 20.9.

Women

TEAM: Gillette College 400, University of Wyoming 253.3, Eastern Wyoming College 158, Central Wyoming College 90, Chadron State College 88, Northeastern Junior College 80, Laramie County Community College 10.

Barrel Racing: Halle Hladky, UW, 17.42 seconds; Maddie Eskew, GC, 17.49; Sage Kohr, UW, 17.50; Sierra Lee, CSC, 17.52; Makenzi Scott, UW, 17.68.

Breakaway Roping: Sage Kohr, UW, 4.8 seconds; Ellie Bard, GC, 4.9; Haiden Thompson, GC, 5.1; Kodey Hoss, UW, 5.1; Cassidy Espenscheid, CC, 5.3.

Goat Tying: Haiden Thompson, GC, 15.1 seconds; Faith Hoffman, UW, 15.7; Karissa Rayhill, EWC, 15.8; Wacey Day, NJC, 16.6; Brooke Worman, CSC, 16.9.

Inside

Rustler Roundup results. Page B2

