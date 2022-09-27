Casper College men, Gillette College women win team titles at Rustler Roundup rodeo

The Casper College men’s rodeo team had its second strong showing on the roughstock end of the arena over the weekend to win the team title at Central Wyoming College’s Rustler Roundup in Riverton.

Quinten Taylor won the saddle bronc competition with 155 points on two head as the Thunderbirds grabbed four of the top five places in the event. Taylor was the only cowboy to cover both his broncs, but Cian Ahern tied for second with a 73 in the long go-round, Colten Powell was fourth with a 72 and Clint Donaldson fifth with a 71.

In bareback, Myles Carlson finished second and Ethan Mazurenko fourth to help the T-Birds finish with 525 points in the second Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo of the season. Central Wyoming College was second with 505 points, followed by Eastern Wyoming College with 485 and defending regional champ University of Wyoming with 430.

The Cowboys won last week’s season-opening rodeo at Chadron State College with 805 points while Casper College was second with 460.

Gillette College won the women’s title at the Rustler Roundup with 400 points followed by UW with 253.3.

Haiden Thompson won the goat tying for the Pronghorns with a two-run time of 15.1 seconds and finished third in breakaway roping. Gillette College’s Maddie Eskew was second in barrel racing and Ellie Bard finished second in breakaway.

For the Cowgirls, Halle Hladky won barrel racing with a two-run time of 17.42 seconds and Sage Kohr won breakaway with a two-run time of 4.8 seconds.

Other event winners for the men were UW’s Donny Proffit, the two-time CRMR champ, in bareback; Sheridan College’s Wyatt Phelps in bull riding and Nathan Ruth in tie-down roping; CWC’s Clay Reiner in steer wrestling; and Chadron State’s Jake Chasek and Eastern Wyoming College’s Justin Chasek in team roping.

The CRMR season continues this weekend at Sheridan College.