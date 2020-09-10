Casper College rodeo season gets out of the chutes this weekend

"It was a tough spring and summer," he admitted. "I know a lot of these kids weren't able to really compete for a few months outside of some jackpots and smaller rodeos, so they're ready."

When the 2019-20 fall season ended, both the Casper College men's and women's teams were in position to qualify for the season-ending CNFR. Both Thunderbirds' squads were sitting second behind the University of Wyoming in the team standings.

While the women's team will have to relay on "a lot of new girls," Johnson expects the men's team to once again be in the running for the top spot.

"We lost some guys," he said, "but we've got a lot of guys back that scored points for us last year."

Leading the way are team ropers Kellan Johnson and Carson Johnson, both of whom call Jhett Johnson dad. Kellan won the 2018 CNFR team roping title with Casper College's Trey Yates while competing for Gillette College. Last fall, with Kellan heading and Carson heeling, they finished atop the CRMR fall standings. Kellan was also first in the national standings while Carson was second.

Also returning for the T-Birds are team ropers Wheaton Williams, Nevada Berquist, Beau Rees, Quincy Reynolds, Clayton Backhaus and Cade Herring, and saddle bronc riders Wyatt Atkinson and Jack Skavdahl.