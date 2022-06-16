Casper College ropers have strong showing at Wednesday's College National Finals Rodeo

The third go-round of the College National Finals Rodeo continued Wednesday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper and the hosting Casper College Thunderbirds made their presence felt in the timed events.

T-Bird freshman Linkyn Petersek put himself in position to compete for a national championship Saturday night with an 8.4-second run in the tie-down roping. Petersek is currently second in the average with a time of 30.9 seconds on three runs. Panola College's Kincade Henry, who is No. 8 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings, had a 9.7 Wednesday to give him a three-run time of 29.1 seconds.

The University of Wyoming's Chadron Coffield took the lead in the third go with an 8.3.

Team roping

After two no-times in their first two runs, team ropers Trae Smith from Casper College and Bodie Mattson from Gillette College were hoping to change their fortunes. They did that with a 4.8-second run -- the fastest run of the week -- to take the lead in the third go-round.

"We haven’t drawn on the best side of steers so I was pretty excited when I saw we drew that one," Mattson said. "He stayed straight and gave us a good chance to be fast, and (Trae) did a great job of getting around to heel him."

Added Smith: "I finally was able to read one. The first two steers were pretty tricky to heel and I didn’t put myself in a very good position in both slack rounds. I rebounded, I guess, and made it work tonight."

"We knew that it couldn’t get any worse. I knew we had a pretty good steer so I made sure to tell myself just to see my start because I knew we had a pretty good shot. I knew he was going to give us a good chance to be fast. It was a really good feeling finally connecting here."

Riley Kittle of Cisco College and Jace Helton of Weatherford College had a 6.0-second run to move into second in the average with a three-run time of 23.1 seconds. Sam Houston State's Mason Moore and Wharton County Junior College's Logan Moore lead the average with an 18.0.

Breakaway roping

Southwestern Oklahoma State's Alli Masters took the lead in the average with a 2.0-second run to give her a three-run time of 7.1 seconds.

"I just mostly tried to stay behind the barrier and take my first shot," Master said. "I came here last year and didn’t have much luck so I knew if I just stayed behind the barrier and took my first shot I knew my horse was going to put me there, and if it worked out it worked out."

The run was the fastest of the week for Masters and her 9-year-old horse Hoot after they had a 2.2 in the first go-round and a 2.9 in the second go. Masters is looking forward to taking a break and watching her teammates the next two nights.

"I’ll just sit back and relax and wait to see where we’re at on Saturday night," she said. "It's a good feeling to be a Bulldog right now."

Missouri Valley College's Kenlie Raby had a 1.7-second run to take the lead in the round and tie for the fastest time of the week.

Steer wrestling

Wednesday produced the four-fastest runs of the third round in bulldogging, led by Blake Betz of Blue Mountain Community College with a 4.0. Feather River College's Bryar Byrne had a 4.6 and Tennessee-Martin's Jesse Keysaer and Southeastern Oklahoma State's Mason Couch are tied for third with a 4.9.

Byrne is now fourth in the average with a three-run time of 24.3 seconds, with Couch fifth with a 24.7.

Missouri Valley College's Tucker Alberts leads the average with a 13.7.

Barrel racing

Southwestern Oklahoma State's Sadie Wolaver and Abby Hepper had the two-fastest barrel racing runs of the night, with Wolaver clocking a 14.22 and Hepper a 14.23.

Wolaver now leads the average with a time of 42.72 seconds on three runs; Hepper and Teas A&M's Emma Smith are tied for second with a 43.21.

Goat tying

The University of Wyoming's Taylour Latham had a 6.1-second run to tie McNeese State's Kamryn Duncan time from Tuesday night.

In the average, Utah Valley's Jaicee Bastian moved into third with a three-run time of 19.8, with Texas Tech's Kaytlyn Miller and Montana State's Hailey Garrison tied for fourth with a 19.9.

McNeese State's Kamryn Duncan is atop the average leader board with an 18.9 followed by Weatherford College's Kodey Hoss with a 19.1.

