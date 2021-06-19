Casper College team ropers Kellan and Carson Johnson win national title

Team roping brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson are Casper natives competing for Casper College. Their dad, Jhett, also happens to be the T-Birds' coach. They came into the College National Finals Rodeo with a game plan. Through the first three rounds they executed it to perfection, entering Saturday night's short go-round leading the average with a three-run time of 20.7 seconds.
After watching Western Oklahoma State College brothers JC and LJ Yeahquo, who came into the night just one-tenth of a second behind the Casper College cowboys, post a time of 6.9 seconds to give them a four-run time of 27.7 seconds, Kellan and Carson knew just what they had to do.
"We just had to do what we had done all week, but be more crisp," Kellan said.
They were. Kellan roped the steer's head and turned him for Carson, who roped both feet. Before they could even look at the time, the Ford Wyoming Center crowd let them know they had done what they needed to do.
The 6.0-second run gave them a four-run time of 26.7 and a national championship.
"I heard the crowd and I just started celebrating with Kellan," Carson said. "I had no doubt he was going to do his job so I just had to do mine."
Added Kellan, who also won a national championship back in 2018 while he was competing for Gillette College: "Words can't describe how awesome this feels."
Breakaway roping
Fourteen months ago, Zoie Bedke almost died. Saturday night, the Idaho State freshman took a victory lap around the Ford Wyoming Center arena as the national breakaway roping champion.
Bedke posted the fastest time of the short go with a 2.4-second run to finish with a four-run time of 10.3 seconds. Lassen Community College freshman Grace Felton entered the short go-round leading the average with a three-run time of 7.6 but broke the barrier and posted a 12.4 and fell to fourth in the average.
Bedke took the lead in the average with a 7.9 on Tuesday and then watched as the other competitors tried to take her off the top spot. No one did until Felton posted a 2.3 on Friday to take the average lead by three-tenths of a second.
"I'm glad I was bumped to the second spot because then I didn't have the pressure on me,"Bedke said. "And it worked out."
And considering what Bedke went through last April, though, waiting out the final three performances of the week before making one more run aboard Pip was a minor inconvenience.
"I had some medical problems last year and my dad was with me when it happened and he brought me back to life," Bedke explained earlier in the week. "I have a heart condition and we were out working on the ranch and my heart stopped. We didn’t have any phone service so he had to perform CPR."
Needless to say, Bedke listed her dad, Brandon, as her hero in her CNFR bio.
"It was kind of a shock when it happened and luckily my dad knew what to do," Bedke said. "He’s the reason I’m here today. I wasn’t able to high school rodeo my senior year, but I knew I’d be able to rodeo once I got better."
Goat tying
In what proved to be a difficult short go-round for the top contenders, Cochise College's Jill Donnelly survived.
The junior had the only sub-7-second run of the night among the top six in the average to win the national championship. Donnelly, who came into the short go third in the average, had a 6.5-second run to finish with a four-run time of 26.4 seconds.
"I just wanted to make a solid run and get my goat tied," Donnelly said. "Just do what I had been doing all week."
The rest of the top contenders weren't as fortunate.
Montana State sophomore Paige Rasmussen entered the night leading the average with an 18.9, but her goat didn't stay tied, leaving her with a no-time. Mayce Marek of Wharton County Junior College, who was sitting No. 2 with a 19.7, struggled on the ground and finished with a 13.6. And CNFR veteran Rickie Engesser, competing in her fourth college finals, had troubles with the tie and posted a 14.2.
All of that left Donnelly as the national champ.
"That sounds good," she said. "I can't believe it. I was nervous every round, but I just tried to convince myself that I was excited and not nervous."
Barrel racing
Montana State's Tayla Moeykens saved her best for last. The sophomore had a 13.99-second run -- the fastest of the rodeo -- to win the average title with a four-run time of 56.84 seconds.
East Mississippi Community College freshman Jaylie Matthews entered Saturday's short go as the average leader with a three-run time of 42.70 seconds.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN