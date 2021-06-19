Casper College team ropers Kellan and Carson Johnson win national title

Team roping brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson are Casper natives competing for Casper College. Their dad, Jhett, also happens to be the T-Birds' coach. They came into the College National Finals Rodeo with a game plan. Through the first three rounds they executed it to perfection, entering Saturday night's short go-round leading the average with a three-run time of 20.7 seconds.

After watching Western Oklahoma State College brothers JC and LJ Yeahquo, who came into the night just one-tenth of a second behind the Casper College cowboys, post a time of 6.9 seconds to give them a four-run time of 27.7 seconds, Kellan and Carson knew just what they had to do.

"We just had to do what we had done all week, but be more crisp," Kellan said.

They were. Kellan roped the steer's head and turned him for Carson, who roped both feet. Before they could even look at the time, the Ford Wyoming Center crowd let them know they had done what they needed to do.

The 6.0-second run gave them a four-run time of 26.7 and a national championship.

"I heard the crowd and I just started celebrating with Kellan," Carson said. "I had no doubt he was going to do his job so I just had to do mine."