Casper College team ropers move into third in average at College National Finals Rodeo

Outside of practices this season, Casper College team ropers Nevada Berquist and Braden Brost had never roped together in a college rodeo. The Thunderbirds have made the most of their limited time together this week at the College National Finals Rodeo, though.

Berquist and Brost moved to third in the average with a three-run time of 24.9 seconds after their 7.0-second run Thursday night at the Ford Wyoming in Casper.

"Our game plan was just to catch three and hopefully make the short go," said Berquist, who finished second in the Central Rocky Mountain Region heading standings. "All I was thinking was just to treat it like a practice run. Do what I do and rope four steers."

Added Brost, who was third in the CRMR heeling standings: "It feels awesome to draw good, make a few good runs and make it back to the short round."

They entered Friday's performance trailing Sam Houston State's Mason Moore and Wharton County College's Logan Moore (18.0 on three runs) and Cisco College's Riley Kittle and Weatherford College's Jace Helton (23.1).

Berquist and Brost began the week with a 5.9-second run in Monday's slack and a 12.0 in Tuesday's slack. In their first run under the lights Berquist sat safely behind the barrier before breaking out. He caught the steer with his fourth loop, turned him to the right and Brost finished the run with a perfect heel loop before they stretched out the steer to the roar of the crowd.

"It was amazing," Berquist said of the reaction. "This is probably the loudest place I’ve ever competed in. It was exhilarating."

Berquist and Brost could still drop down in the average standings, especially with Casper College teammates and defending national champs Kellan Johnson and Carson Johnson up Friday. The brothers are at 13.9 seconds on two runs.

Goat tying

Cal Poly-SLO's Aimee Davis doubled her pleasure inside the Ford Wyoming Center as the goat tyer took the lead in the go-round with a 6.0-second run and moved to the top of the average with a three-run time of 18.7 seconds.

"My goal all week has been smooth runs so I’m just going to try to keep that going," Davis said of her plan for the short go. "But if I need to push myself to step it up because I’ve got to be first then I will."

Making Davis's week even more impressive is that she's not even competing on her regular horse. Instead, one of her teammate's friends has been letting her ride Cali (short for California) this week.

"My horse came up lame and has been off since January," she explained. "I tied on her at the last rodeo in the region and then I brought her here. She’s done good so far."

McNeese State's Kamryn Duncan is second in the average with an 18.9.

Steer wrestling

Tarleton State's Walt Arnold took over the lead in bulldogging with a 4.8-second run for a three-run time of 13.2 seconds.

He'll head into Saturday's short go just ahead of Missouri Valley College's Tucker Alberts, who has a 13.7.

"I just need to get a good steer and be aggressive," Arnold said. "You’ve got to be at the top of your game and push yourself to do the best you can and not safety up. It won’t be easy because all the guys that are going to come back are salty bulldoggers."

Of course, so is Arnold. The Coleman, Texas, cowboy is currently 23rd in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings. As soon as the CNFR is over he'll head to the Reno Rodeo, where he'll meet up with traveling partners Skyler Woolls and Matt Reeves, an eight-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier who won the NFR average title in 2019.

The University of Wyoming's Austin Hurlburt had a 5.1-second run -- his fastest of the week -- to move to fourth in the average with a three-run time of 19.0 seconds.

Also Thursday, Feather River College's Garrett Shell (eighth with 25.2), Dickinson State's Sterling Lee (10th with 27.1) and Treasure Valley Community College's Zane Taylor (11th with 46.6) are inside the top 12.

Barrel racing

Montana State's Hailey Garrison had a 14.19-second run, her fastest of the week, to jump to second in the average with a three-run time of 43.13 seconds. Southwestern Oklahoma State's Sadie Wolaver leads the way with a 42.72.

Tie-down roping

Only two tie-down ropers put themselves in position to come back for the short go in Thursday's performance: Iowa Central Community College's Scott Halvorsen (fifth with 35.0 seconds on three runs) and Southwestern Oklahoma State's Marley Berger (sixth with 35.7).

Breakaway roping

Three breakaway ropers -- Montana State's Molly Salmond, Cal Poly-SLO's Gracely Speth and Teas Tech's Carly Christian -- jumped into the top 12. Salmond is sixth with 8.4 seconds on three runs, Speth is seventh with an 8.8 and Christian 12th with a 19.6.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.