After big win Wednesday, Casper College men's basketball heads to Utah for weekend games

With Byrd and sophomore guard Dathan Satchell the only regulars back from last year’s team, and the coronavirus pandemic wiping out the early part of the season, Gutting admitted the T-Birds are still trying to figure out their roles. Byrd took a big step Wednesday in showing what he can bring to the court moving forward.

“I think it was him getting used to his teammates and trying to adjust to his role,” Gutting said. “I’m glad that he showed what he can do because now his teammates can see how good he is.

“He’s showed flashes, but once he starts to be as great as he can be he’ll end up having a lot of (recruiters) knocking on his door.”

Byrd became the seventh T-Bird to have a double-digit game this season. Satchell and sophomore guard Trey Boston have scored in double figures in all three games, with 6-8 sophomore center Peter Turay hitting the mark twice and sophomore forwards Dion Ford and Nigel Marshall and freshman guard John Hart once apiece.