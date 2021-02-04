After big win Wednesday, Casper College men's basketball heads to Utah for weekend games

Casper College added another weapon to its scoring arsenal Wednesday. Sophomore forward Traizon Byrd, who had scored just 12 points in the Thunderbirds’ first two games, finished with a career-high 21 points to help lead the T-Birds to a 100-91 home victory over Western Nebraska Community College.
The 6-foot-7 Byrd actually surpassed his career high in the first half with 16 points.
“My teammates helped me get in a rhythm in the first half,” Byrd said. “This gives me confidence, but it’s not like I can’t do it.”
The Huntsville, Alabama, native started 17 of 29 games for the T-Birds last year, averaging 8.1 points per game. He scored in double figures 10 times, with eight of those coming after the winter break.
Wednesday, he came off the bench firing. He was 6 of 7 from the field, including a 4-of-5 performance from behind the arc, as Casper College (2-1) took a 51-43 lead into the halftime locker room.
“We had talked a lot about getting Traizon back to where he was with his comfort level,” Casper College head coach Shaun Gutting said. “In the second semester last year he was one of the better players out West and we were just trying to get him back to that level. It’s great to see him start to get more comfortable with himself and back to where he was.”
With Byrd and sophomore guard Dathan Satchell the only regulars back from last year’s team, and the coronavirus pandemic wiping out the early part of the season, Gutting admitted the T-Birds are still trying to figure out their roles. Byrd took a big step Wednesday in showing what he can bring to the court moving forward.
“I think it was him getting used to his teammates and trying to adjust to his role,” Gutting said. “I’m glad that he showed what he can do because now his teammates can see how good he is.
“He’s showed flashes, but once he starts to be as great as he can be he’ll end up having a lot of (recruiters) knocking on his door.”
Byrd became the seventh T-Bird to have a double-digit game this season. Satchell and sophomore guard Trey Boston have scored in double figures in all three games, with 6-8 sophomore center Peter Turay hitting the mark twice and sophomore forwards Dion Ford and Nigel Marshall and freshman guard John Hart once apiece.
Against WNCC, Boston scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half to help the T-Birds hang on down the stretch. After the Cougars pulled within 84-81 with 4 minutes remaining, Boston capped a 9-0 run with a step-back mid-range jumper and two free throws. Satchell, who finished with 18 points, had two of his six made 3-pointers in the final 4 minutes and Turay had two dunks as part of his 20-point night during the closing stretch.
“We’re getting better and better every time we’re on the floor,” Gutting said. “At times we showed how good we can be offensively. We were making the extra pass and making plays for each other as opposed to guys just making plays for themselves.”
The T-Birds will look to keep improving in road games at Snow College and Utah State Eastern this weekend before playing at Northeastern Junior College on Wednesday. Gutting hopes that winning back-to-back games that were decided in the final minutes gives his team confidence moving forward.
“We just have to stay positive with each other through the hard times and understand that it’s going to be a battle throughout the year,” he said. “That’s why games like this and the ones we have this weekend are all tests for us in the long run.
“When we get into Region IX play and we’re used to playing close games and tough games on the road, and on back-to-back nights and three games in four days … that’s the regional tournament and that’s the national tournament. Hopefully we can use these experiences to build toward that.”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN