Balanced scoring attack lifts Casper College men's basketball over NJC

Jamison Epps scored 23 points to lead five players in double figures in Casper College's 104-74 home victory against Northeastern Junior College on Saturday.

The T-Birds (15-4) also got 21 points from Kenard Richardson, 15 from Dalton Peterson, 14 from Jaren Harris and 13 from Darius Robinson. Epps also grabbed 11 rebounds while Nestor Dyachok had 10 boards.

The T-Birds were 13-of-28 (46.4%) from the 3-point line, with Richardson making 4 of 7 and Harris and Peterson knocking down three each.

Casper College has won nine of 10 heading into its Region IX North sub-region opener this week at Northwest College.