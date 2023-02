Five players scored in double figures to help lift the Casper College men's basketball team to a 76-59 victory against Western Wyoming Community College on Saturday in Rock Springs.

Nestor Dyachok led the way with 18 points, followed by Jamison Epps with 15, Jaren Harris with 12, Dalton Peterson with 11 and Ousmane Dia 10. Epps also grabbed 11 rebounds.

The T-Birds (18-5, 3-1 Region IX North) return to the court Wednesday when they take on Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.