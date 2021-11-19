 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Big second half helps Casper College men's basketball end two-game skid

  • 0

The Casper College men's basketball team pulled away in the second half to earn a 92-72 victory against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College on Friday in Ottumwa, Iowa.

The game was tied 42-all at the half, but the Thunderbirds (4-3) outscored the Norsemen (7-2) 50-30 in the second half to end a two-game losing streak.

Rashaun Agee scored a season-high 25 points to lead the T-Birds. The 6-foot-7 freshman was 10-of-16 from the field and 5-of-6 from behind the arc and also had 11 rebounds and six assists.

He was one of five players in double figures as PJ Ngambi added 16, Agjanti Miller had 14, Dalton Peterson (Encampment) 11 and Peter Turay 10.

The T-Birds return to the court Monday when they host Northeastern Junior College at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

Rashaun Agee headshot

Agee
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News