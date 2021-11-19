Big second half helps Casper College men's basketball end two-game skid

The Casper College men's basketball team pulled away in the second half to earn a 92-72 victory against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College on Friday in Ottumwa, Iowa.

The game was tied 42-all at the half, but the Thunderbirds (4-3) outscored the Norsemen (7-2) 50-30 in the second half to end a two-game losing streak.

Rashaun Agee scored a season-high 25 points to lead the T-Birds. The 6-foot-7 freshman was 10-of-16 from the field and 5-of-6 from behind the arc and also had 11 rebounds and six assists.

He was one of five players in double figures as PJ Ngambi added 16, Agjanti Miller had 14, Dalton Peterson (Encampment) 11 and Peter Turay 10.

The T-Birds return to the court Monday when they host Northeastern Junior College at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

