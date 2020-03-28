Building Casper College soccer stays the course through pandemic problems

Building the foundations of a program isn’t new to Ammon Bennett. He’s already been the first head coach of two different programs, bringing in the first recruiting classes and making collegiate dreams a reality. He’s got a formula for his successes.

The current limitations laid forth by the coronavirus safety precautions have certainly hindered not only Bennett’s formula, but also that of Ben McArthur, who also is tasked with raising a collegiate soccer program with nothing more than a job offer and scholarship roster spots.

Bennett is the first head coach in Casper College women’s soccer history. McArthur is the first Casper College men’s soccer coach. Together they’re trying to navigate uncharted waters of recruiting, building a program and its reputation with zero games played, no scouting to be done and not knowing when they’ll be able to welcome prospective players on campus. Welcome to the job.

“It’s made this process a little bit more hesitant,” Bennett said. “When you’re at Casper and the college itself sells itself pretty good. All of that is great, but when you throw in people coming from 1,000 miles away to go to school here and the coronavirus is scaring people, families get a little bit more hesitant.”