Casper College basketball caps impressive weekend with Saturday routs

The eight-ranked Casper College women's basketball team remained unbeaten with a 96-52 victory over Western Wyoming Community College on Saturday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The T-Birds (9-0) led 50-26 at the half and out-rebounded the Mustangs 50-32 in winning their 24th consecutive game dating back to last season.

Natalia Othkmezuri finished with 24 points, including a 6-of-7 performance from behind the arc, to lead four players in double figures for Casper College. Kobe King-Hawae added 18 points, while Joseana Vaz had 13 points and seven rebounds and Kate Robertson (Natrona County) had 12 points and six boards.

The T-Birds were scheduled to host the Rocky Mountain College JV on Wednesday before traveling to Riverton to face Central Wyoming College next Saturday, but both of those games have been canceled. They are slated to host the Wyoming All-Stars on Saturday.

The men's team improved to 4-0 at home with a weekend sweep of Impact Academy. The T-Birds (4-4) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 144-90 blowout on Friday and came back Saturday with a 126-87 victory.

Seven players scored in double figures Friday, led by Dion Ford with 24. The T-Birds shot 68.6 percent from the field (59 of 86).

They are back on the court Monday when they host Colorado Northwest Community College with a 7 p.m. tip-off.

