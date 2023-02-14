The Casper College basketball teams continue their chase for the Region IX North sub-region title on Wednesday when the T-Birds host Central Wyoming College at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The 16th-ranked T-Birds' women's team (23-3, 6-0 North) has won 10 consecutive games and is unbeaten in its last 41 games against Region IX North opponents. Meanwhile, the men's team (20-5, 5-1) has won five in a row to move to the top of the North standings with four regular-season games remaining.

The men's team took over sole possession of the North with a 98-65 victory over Northwest College, which defeated the T-Birds back on Jan. 21, on Saturday at The Swede.

“They’ve done an unbelievable job when their backs are against the wall of responding, over and over,” Casper College head coach Shaun Gutting said after the game. “We’re at the point now where we just have to keep doing it day by day and game by game and try to set ourselves up for something special.”

Sophomore Jamison Epps finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in the win over the Trappers and freshman Darius Robinson scored a career-high 20 points off the bench.

Epps is averaging a double-double on the season with 14.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Adding to the T-Birds' balanced scoring attack are Dalton Peterson (14.2 ppg), Jaren Harris (12.5), Nestor Dyachok (11.0) and Robinson (9.3). The T-Birds have had at least four players score in double figures in each of the past five games.

Casper College began its current winning streak with an 88-85 victory over CWC on Jan. 25 in which the T-Birds made 11 of 19 (57.9%) 3-pointers and were 21-of-25 (84.0%) from the free-throw line.

The T-Birds' women's team has flourished thanks to a balanced scoring attack and the continued brilliance of Sandra Frau-Garcia. The sophomore point guard leads the team with 6.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists (No. 5 in the country) and 3.2 steals per game in addition to averaging 7.5 ppg.

Sophomore guard Joslin Igo (Douglas) leads the team with 11.7 ppg followed by sophomore center Flora Goed at 11.2 ppg and freshman wing Logann Alvar (Kelly Walsh) at 10.7 ppg. Sophomore Julia Palomo pitches in 9.5 ppg.

The T-Birds, who are coming off an 85-46 blowout of Northwest College, defeated Central Wyoming 89-46 earlier this season.

Both Casper College teams host Laramie County Community College on Saturday before finishing the regular season at Eastern Wyoming College on Feb. 22 and at home against Western Wyoming Community College on Feb. 25.