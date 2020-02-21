You are the owner of this article.
Casper College basketball finishes regular season at Sheridan College
CASPER COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Casper girls basketball

Casper College's Reka Soos and Gillette College's Skylar Patton reach for a rebound during their game Wednesday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Casper College women’s basketball team took care of business Wednesday, defeating Gillette College 77-64 to win the Region IX North sub-region title. The victory also ensured the 16th-ranked Thunderbirds would host the Region IX Tournament in two weeks.

The men’s team, meanwhile, held on for a 99-91 victory against Gillette to solidify its position as the No. 2 seed in the North.

Both T-Birds’ teams are looking to keep that momentum heading into Saturday’s regular-season finales at Sheridan College. Casper is going for a season sweep of the Generals.

Women

Despite winning its third consecutive sub-region title, the T-Birds (25-3, 12-1) don’t plan on taking things easy Saturday.

“We still want to play as well as we can,” Casper College women’s head coach Dwight Gunnare said. “We’re going to approach the game just like we need to win it to win the Region IX sub-region.”

A win Saturday would be the 12th in a row for the T-Birds. But it will be awhile before they get a chance to make it a baker’s dozen.

“The negative part about hosting is we won’t play for another 10 days,” Gunnare explained. “We want to put a good game together tomorrow and we don’t want to limp out of the regular season with a loss and have to sit on that for 10 days.”

The game is another chance to work sophomore big Reka Soos back into the rotation. Soos had seven points and five rebounds in the win over Gillette after missing the last xx games with an injury.

“I didn’t know what to expect because she hadn’t played for 4-5 weeks,” he said, “but she had a positive impact when she was out there.”

In Wednesday's game, the T-Birds also got positive performances from Natalia Otkhmezuri, who had a team-high 21 points, and Raquel Ferrer-Bernad and Mya Jones, who combined to score 29 points.

Otkhmezuri leads the T-Birds with 15.5 points per game while Jones and Marija Bakic pitch in 10.5 per contest.

Men

As one of the top-4 seeds in the sub-region, the T-Birds (23-5, 10-3) already know they’ll host a first-round Region IX Tournament game next Saturday. Having won three in a row after a two-game losing streak, their goal at this point is to keep moving forward.

“What’s more important (than winning) is taking this game seriously and just not taking any steps backward in our levels of concentration,” head coach Shaun Gutting said. “We have to stay sharp heading into the next two weeks. We’re not going to rest guys and we’re not going to do anything different … we want to win the game.”

To do so, Casper will likely have to slow down Sheridan guard JoVon McClanahan, who scored a Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym record 50 points in the teams’ earlier meeting – a 111-103 T-Birds victory.

“Sheridan is really good in transition and, in addition to McClanahan, they have a lot of guys that can score it,” Gutting said. “The challenge for us is having quality possessions. We can run, but we have to make sure we get back in transition defense.”

McClanahan averages 24.1 points per game to lead the sub-region, but the T-Birds counter with double-digit scoring from guards David Walker (22.2) and Jalen Harris (15.8) and big Philip Pepple Jr. (11.9). In addition, Isaiah Banks (9.4), Dathan Satchell (9.2), Traizon Byrd (8.2) and Tavion Robinson (7.8) combine to average 34.6 points per game.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

T-Birds Tracker

SATURDAY: Casper College at Sheridan College, women, 2 p.m.; men, 4 p.m.

POSTSEASON PUSH: The 16th-ranked T-Birds' women's team has already clinched the Region IX North title and will host the Region IX Tournament in two weeks. The men's team is currently second in the sub-region and will host a first-round game next Saturday.

HE SAID IT: “We’re going to approach the game just like we need to win it to win the Region IX sub-region.” -- Casper College women's head coach Dwight Gunnare.

