Casper College basketball finishes regular season at Sheridan College

The game is another chance to work sophomore big Reka Soos back into the rotation. Soos had seven points and five rebounds in the win over Gillette after missing the last xx games with an injury.

“I didn’t know what to expect because she hadn’t played for 4-5 weeks,” he said, “but she had a positive impact when she was out there.”

In Wednesday's game, the T-Birds also got positive performances from Natalia Otkhmezuri, who had a team-high 21 points, and Raquel Ferrer-Bernad and Mya Jones, who combined to score 29 points.

Otkhmezuri leads the T-Birds with 15.5 points per game while Jones and Marija Bakic pitch in 10.5 per contest.

Men

As one of the top-4 seeds in the sub-region, the T-Birds (23-5, 10-3) already know they’ll host a first-round Region IX Tournament game next Saturday. Having won three in a row after a two-game losing streak, their goal at this point is to keep moving forward.