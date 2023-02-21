Casper College’s basketball games scheduled for tonight in Torrington against Eastern Wyoming College have been postponed to Monday, Feb. 27.

The 16th-ranked women’s team (25-3, 8-0 Region IX North) clinched the North sub-region regular season title Saturday with an 81-67 victory against Laramie County Community College at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. It was the T-Birds’ 12th consecutive win.

Northwest College is 5-2 in sub-region play, but the T-Birds defeated the Trappers twice this season.

The T-Birds’ men’s team (22-5, 7-1 North) enters the week with a half-game lead on Northwest College (6-1 North) after holding on for a 79-72 victory over LCCC on Saturday.

The T-Birds are scheduled to host Western Wyoming Community College on Saturday before Monday’s game in Torrington. Northwest College has games remaining at LCCC and Central Wyoming College and home against Western Wyoming. The T-Birds and Trappers, who split their regular-season games, are competing for the right to host the Region IX Tournament.