Casper College basketball heads to Laramie County CC for final road games

The Casper College men's and women's basketball teams enter the final week of the abbreviated 2020-21 regular season when they play Laramie County Community College on Saturday in Cheyenne.
The Thunderbirds' women's team enters Saturday's contest ranked No. 4 in the nation and as one of the top offensive teams in the country. The T-Birds (17-0, 7-0 Region IX North) are averaging 84.1 points per game, which is the fifth-best mark, and are second in the nation in both field-goal percentage (47.2%) and 3-point shooting percentage (41.0%).
Sophomore wing Kobe King-Hawea leads the team with 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard Natalia Otkhmezuri averages 15.5 points per game and is No. 3 in the nation in 3-point shooting at 50.9%.
While King-Hawea and Otkhmezuri are the only players averaging double-digit points, the T-Birds feature a balanced attack with freshmen Joseana Vaz (9.6) and Sofie Hauge (8.7) and sophomore Kammie Ragsdale (7.5) average a combined 25.8 points per contest.
The defending Region IX champs have won 32 consecutive games dating bask to last season.
The Casper College men's team is coming off an 87-76 victory at Eastern Wyoming College on Wednesday as the T-Birds continue their late-season surge. The T-Birds (9-7, 4-3 Region IX North) have won four of five entering Saturday's game.
The T-Birds are No. 10 in the nation with 90.8 points per game and have four players averaging double figures. Sophomore Trey Boston leads the way with 16.4 points per game, followed by freshman John Hart at 15.8, sophomore Traizon Byrd at 13.9 and sophomore Dathan Satchell at 10.5.
Following Saturday's games at LCCC, the T-Birds are scheduled to return home to finish the regular season. Casper College faces Central Wyoming College on Wednesday and Northwest College next Saturday ahead of the Region IX tournaments in two weeks.