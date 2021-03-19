Casper College basketball heads to Laramie County CC for final road games

The Casper College men's and women's basketball teams enter the final week of the abbreviated 2020-21 regular season when they play Laramie County Community College on Saturday in Cheyenne.

The Thunderbirds' women's team enters Saturday's contest ranked No. 4 in the nation and as one of the top offensive teams in the country. The T-Birds (17-0, 7-0 Region IX North) are averaging 84.1 points per game, which is the fifth-best mark, and are second in the nation in both field-goal percentage (47.2%) and 3-point shooting percentage (41.0%).

Sophomore wing Kobe King-Hawea leads the team with 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard Natalia Otkhmezuri averages 15.5 points per game and is No. 3 in the nation in 3-point shooting at 50.9%.

While King-Hawea and Otkhmezuri are the only players averaging double-digit points, the T-Birds feature a balanced attack with freshmen Joseana Vaz (9.6) and Sofie Hauge (8.7) and sophomore Kammie Ragsdale (7.5) average a combined 25.8 points per contest.

The defending Region IX champs have won 32 consecutive games dating bask to last season.

