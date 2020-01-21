Casper College basketball hosts Eastern Wyoming College on Wednesday

The Casper College basketball teams wrap up a three-game home stand Wednesday when they host Eastern Wyoming College in Region IX North action.
The 22nd-ranked women’s team (16-3, 3-1) put together solid back-to-back games last week, routing Sheridan College 92-33 and outscoring Western Wyoming Community College 38-10 in the second half in a 75-42 victory.
“I’m pleased with the way we played the last two games,” Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said, “but we have to keep building off that. We have to avoid any slippage and falling back into our bad habits.”
Sophomore Mya Jones continued her strong play with 17 points in the win over WWCC and is now averaging 10.1 points per game. Freshman Natalia Otkhmezuri, who had 18 points against Sheridan, leads the team with 14.2 ppg while freshman Marija Bakic is at 10.7 ppg. The T-Birds also got double-digit efforts from freshmen Juneau Jones and Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs) and sophomore Reka Soos in the two wins.
“Mya might be our most consistent scorer right now,” Gunnare said, “but we’re starting to get more balanced scoring, which is always a good thing.”
***
The men’s team, meanwhile, fell from No. 16 to No. 24 in the latest rankings after Sunday’s 112-105 loss to No. 12 Western Wyoming.
“We have to have short-term memory,” head coach Shaun Gutting said. “Sometimes it takes a loss to serve as a wake-up call and I’m hoping that’s the case with us.”
The T-Birds (16-3, 3-1) had won 10 in a row before Sunday’s loss, the second game in a they have allowed an opponent to hit triple digits. Of course, Casper College also topped the century mark in both games last week (111-103 win over Sheridan College) and is averaging 98.7 points per game.
“It’s funny because at the start of the year defense was our strong point and we were wondering how we were going to score points,” Gutting said. “Recently I think we started to fall in love with scoring so hopefully we get some pride back on the defensive end of the floor.”
The return of Eric Jamerman (Douglas) should help in that regard. The sophomore guard is working his way back into the rotation after missing the previous three games.
“We’re trying to get him back in the flow because he brings a lot to the team with his defense,” Gutting said. “He’s the guy who will take charges, dive on the floor for loose balls and he’s a leader.”
Sophomore David Walker paces the T-Birds in scoring at 22.1 points per game, with sophomore point guard Jalen Harris (16.7) and sophomore big man Philip Pepple Jr. (12.5) also averaging in double digits. In addition, backup point guard Isaiah Banks, who had 23 points in the loss to WWCC, is averaging 9.9 points per game.
