Casper College basketball splits doubleheader with Western Wyoming

The 16th-ranked Casper College men’s basketball team saw its 10-game winning streak come to an end Sunday with a 112-105 home loss to No. 15 Western Wyoming Community College.

Earlier Sunday, the No. 22 Casper College women’s team controlled the second half and rolled to a 75-42 victory over Western Wyoming. Both games were originally scheduled for Saturday, but road closures forced the games to be played Sunday.

Casper College (16-3, 3-1 Region IX North) led 59-58 early in the second half but the Mustangs (18-2, 4-0) took advantage of empty T-Birds possessions to push in front. Western Wyoming increased the margin to double digits and held on for the victory.

Sophomores Jalen Harris and Isaiah Banks had 23 points apiece to lead the T-Birds, with David Walker chipping in 22 and Tavion Robinson 13.

Western Wyoming had six players finish with double-digit points, led by Manel Ayol with 25, and shot 50 percent (37 of 74) from the field.

In the earlier game, the T-Birds (16-3, 3-1) outscored the Mustangs 38-10 in the second half to blow the game open.

Mya Jones had a game-high 17 points for Casper College while Marija Bakic and Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs) added 13 apiece. Bakic also had a game-high 12 rebounds.