The Casper College basketball teams made their trip to Cheyenne a winning one Wednesday with a sweep of Laramie County Community College.

The 17th-ranked Thunderbirds' women's team (22-3, 5-0 Region IX North) got two free throws from Sandra Frau-Garcia with 4.1 seconds remaining in overtime to escape with a 70-68 victory. The men's team (19-5, 4-1) followed with a 91-84 victory over the Golden Eagles in which four T-Birds scored in double figures.

Frau-Garcia nearly had a triple-double as she finished with 23 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. The sophomore point guard found a cutting Julia Palomo for a layup with 2 seconds to play in regulation to tie the game at 61-all and force the extra session.

The T-Birds never trailed in overtime, with Logann Alvar scoring at the rim and Joslin Igo knocking down a 3-pointer for a 66-62 lead. LCCC tied the game with 2:04 on the clock but Alvar gave Casper College a 68-66 lead with a mid-range jumper.

Lylah Spring, who finished with a game-high 28 points for the Golden Eagles, scored inside to tie the score with 9.5 seconds remaining. On the T-Birds' next possession Frau-Garcia drove the lane and was fouled. She made both charity tosses and LCCC's last-second 3-pointer was well off the mark.

Flora Goed scored 14 points before fouling out, with Alvar and Palomo adding 10 apiece.

In the men's game, Jaren Harris scored a season-high 24 points to help lift the T-Birds to their fourth consecutive victory. Harris was 6-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-3 from behind the arc, and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Dalton Peterson added 20 points, Nestor Dyachok added 15 and Jamiison Epps had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Former Cheyenne East standout Xavier McCord had 32 points and 15 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Casper College hosts Northwest College on Saturday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. The women's game tips at 2 p.m. followed by the men's game.