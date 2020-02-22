Casper College basketball sweeps Sheridan College in regular-season finales

The Casper College basketball teams closed the regular season in style Saturday, sweeping Sheridan College on the road.

The 16th-ranked Thunderbirds’ women’s team, which clinched the Region IX North sub-region title and the right to host the upcoming Region IX Tournament, got things started with a 53-29 victory over the Generals.

The T-Birds (26-3, 13-1) led 31-18 at the half before doubling up the Generals (17-12, 8-6) 22-11 in the second half for their 12th win in a row.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Freshman Natalia Otkhmezuri had a game-high 15 points for the T-Birds, with Ashley Tehau pitching in 12 and Marija Bakic (8) and Raquel Ferrer-Bernad (7) combining for 15.

Casper College is off until the Region IX Tournament begins at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym begins in 10 days.

The men’s team followed with a 96-82 win as five players scored in double figures. The T-Birds (24-5, 11-3) finished second in the sub-region and will host a first-round game on Feb. 29, with the winner advancing to the Region IX Tournament.