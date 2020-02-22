Casper College basketball sweeps Sheridan College in regular-season finales

The Casper College basketball teams closed the regular season in style Saturday, sweeping Sheridan College on the road.
The 16th-ranked Thunderbirds’ women’s team, which clinched the Region IX North sub-region title and the right to host the upcoming Region IX Tournament, got things started with a 53-29 victory over the Generals.
The T-Birds (26-3, 13-1) led 31-18 at the half before doubling up the Generals (17-12, 8-6) 22-11 in the second half for their 12th win in a row.
Freshman Natalia Otkhmezuri had a game-high 15 points for the T-Birds, with Ashley Tehau pitching in 12 and Marija Bakic (8) and Raquel Ferrer-Bernad (7) combining for 15.
Casper College is off until the Region IX Tournament begins at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym begins in 10 days.
The men’s team followed with a 96-82 win as five players scored in double figures. The T-Birds (24-5, 11-3) finished second in the sub-region and will host a first-round game on Feb. 29, with the winner advancing to the Region IX Tournament.
Jalen Harris led the charge with 17 points, followed by Isaiah Banks (16), Traizon Byrd (13), Philip Pepple Jr. (12) and Dathan Satchell (11). Casper College, which has now won four consecutive games following a two-game losing streak, was without leading scorer David Walker, who missed the game because of an illness.
Casper out-rebounded Sheridan 45-30 and held leading scorer JoVon McClanahan, who scored 50 points in the teams’ earlier meeting, to 12 points.