The Casper College men's and women's basketball teams kept their seasons alive Thursday with victories in the quarterfinals of the Region IX tournaments on Thursday.

The men's team (23-7) held on for a 90-83 win against Otero Junior College at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym while the 15th-ranked women's team (28-3) pulled away in the second half for a 93-76 victory against Northeastern Junior College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Jamison Epps scored 22 points to lead five T-Birds in double figures, with Nestor Dyachok adding 17, Jaren Harris 14 and Dalton Peterson and Darius Robinson 13 apiece.

The T-Birds face Laramie County Community College in the semifinals after the Golden Eagles defeated Western Wyoming Community College. Casper College is 2-0 against LCCC this season. The other semifinal has Northwest College taking on Trinidad State College.

The T-Birds' women's team held a slim 44-40 lead at the half but pulled away after the break to win its 15th consecutive game. Flora Goed finished with 22 points, with Logann Alvar (21), Joslin Igo (16), Julia Palomo (15) and Sandra Frau-Garcia (14) also scoring in double figures. Frau-Garcia added 13 assists.

The T-Birds take on LCCC in the semifinals. Casper College is 2-0 against the Golden Eagles this season, beating them 70-68 in overtime and 81-67.

The other semifinal has Trinidad State against Western Wyoming Community College after the Mustangs upset host Western Nebraska Community College.