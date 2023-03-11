The Casper College basketball teams will play for titles Saturday night.

The 15th-ranked women's team advanced to the Region IX championship game with an 85-58 victory over Laramie County Community College on Friday in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The men's team, meanwhile, rallied to defeat Laramie County CC 85-80 at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The women's team (29-3) took control of their game in the third quarter when they outscored the Golden Eagles 30-12 after leading by just 32-31 at the half.

Sandra Frau-Garcia had 21 points to lead the T-Birds, with Anna Csenyi adding 20, Julia Palomo 19 and Flora Goed 10.

The T-Birds are in the championship game for the sixth year in a row and will be going for their fourth title (2018, 2020, 2022). They will face Western Wyoming Community College, which defeated Trinidad State 68-61 in the semifinals, in the championship game. The T-Birds are 2-0 against the Mustangs this season.

The Casper College men's team (24-7) hit some clutch free throws down the stretch to advance to the title game for the first time since winning the Region IX championship in 2019.

Jamison Epps led the way with 35 points and 11 rebounds, with Jaren Harris adding 19 points and Darius Robinson 15.

The T-Birds will take on South sub-region winner Trinidad State College in the championship game, which tips off at 7 p.m. at The Swede.