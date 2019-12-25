Casper College basketball teams are in exclusive company

The Casper College basketball teams have been fixtures in the National Junior College Athletics Association Top 25 rankings this season.

In the most recent polls, released Dec. 16, the women’s team is No. 18 while the men’s team is No. 19. The Thunderbirds are one of just six schools with teams ranked in the Top 25 of both the men’s and women’s polls. And, outside of the preseason poll in which the women’s team wasn’t ranked, both T-Birds squads have been in the Top 25 all season.

Under first-year coach Shaun Gutting, the T-Birds men’s team (13-2) enters the holiday break playing its best basketball of the season. The T-Birds have won seven games in a row and have hit triple digits in their past five games. They are averaging 97.9 points per game for the season and 116.4 ppg in their last five.

Sophomore guard David Walker, a transfer from College of Southern Idaho, leads the way with 22.5 points per contest. He had a career-high 40 in Casper College’s 112-54 shellacking of Miles Community College on Dec. 14, the T-Birds’ final game of the first half. The win allowed them to avenge a 115-110 overtime loss to the Pioneers back on Nov. 23.