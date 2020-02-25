Casper College basketball teams are looking for postseason runs

With the regular season behind them, the Casper College basketball teams can now look ahead to the postseason.

First up will be the T-Birds' men's team, which hosts Laramie County Community College on Saturday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym for a 4 p.m. tip-off. The T-Birds finished second in the North sub-region while LCCC was seventh. The winner advances to next week's Region IX Tournament in Sterling, Colorado.

The 24th-ranked T-Birds (24-5) are coming off a 96-82 win Saturday at Sheridan College and enter the play-in game on a four-game winning streak. Casper is 2-0 against LCCC (4-24) this season, having defeated the Golden Eagles 89-69 on Jan. 11 and 97-68 on Feb. 1.

The T-Birds are averaging 97.8 points per game, with David Walker (22.2), Jalen Harris (15.8) and Philip Pepple Jr. (11.9) all averaging in double figures.

The T-Birds' women's team, meanwhile, won't take the court again until March 5 when it hosts the Region IX Tournament. Casper (26-3) is up to No. 15 in the latest NJCAA rankings after winning the North sub-region with a 77-64 win over No. 21 Gillette College last Wednesday.