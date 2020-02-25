You are the owner of this article.
Casper College basketball teams are looking for postseason runs
CASPER COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Casper boys basketball

Casper College point guard Jalen Harris drives to the basket in the T-Birds' game against Gillette College on Feb. 19 at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

With the regular season behind them, the Casper College basketball teams can now look ahead to the postseason.

First up will be the T-Birds' men's team, which hosts Laramie County Community College on Saturday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym for a 4 p.m. tip-off. The T-Birds finished second in the North sub-region while LCCC was seventh. The winner advances to next week's Region IX Tournament in Sterling, Colorado.

The 24th-ranked T-Birds (24-5) are coming off a 96-82 win Saturday at Sheridan College and enter the play-in game on a four-game winning streak. Casper is 2-0 against LCCC (4-24) this season, having defeated the Golden Eagles 89-69 on Jan. 11 and 97-68 on Feb. 1.

The T-Birds are averaging 97.8 points per game, with David Walker (22.2), Jalen Harris (15.8) and Philip Pepple Jr. (11.9) all averaging in double figures.

The T-Birds' women's team, meanwhile, won't take the court again until March 5 when it hosts the Region IX Tournament. Casper (26-3) is up to No. 15 in the latest NJCAA rankings after winning the North sub-region with a 77-64 win over No. 21 Gillette College last Wednesday.

The T-Birds closed the regular season with a 53-29 victory at Sheridan College that extended their winning streak to 12 games. They haven't lost since a 74-64 setback at Laramie County on Jan. 11.

Casper will open the Region IX Tournament against the winner of Friday's play-in game between Lamar Community College (8-22) and McCook Community College (21-9).

No. 2 Western Nebraska Community College (26-1), which defeated the T-Birds 78-70 on Nov. 19, won the South sub-region and awaits on the other side of the bracket.

This is the second time in three years the T-Birds have hosted the Region IX Tournament. They defeated Western Nebraska in the championship game two years ago.

Related to this story

