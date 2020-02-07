Casper College basketball teams brace for final month of regular season

The Casper College basketball teams find themselves heading in almost opposite directions following Wednesday’s Region IX North games at Gillette College.
The 17th-ranked women’s team (21-3, 8-1) rallied for an 86-80 overtime victory to move into a tie with the 21st-ranked Pronghorns for the conference lead.
With five games remaining in the regular season, both teams are two games clear of Sheridan College and Eastern Wyoming College.
Meanwhile, the No. 23 men’s team (20-4, 7-2) was outscored 9-2 in the final 2 minutes and is now one game back of No. 13 Western Wyoming Community College after their 94-88 defeat. The Thunderbirds have an opportunity to get right back in the race for the top seed Saturday when they play at Western. And Gillette College is one game back of the T-Birds.
In other words, get ready for a frenetic final stretch.
Women
Casper College trailed Gillette 74-72 with just 2.6 seconds remaining when T-Birds freshman Marija Bakic stepped to the free throw line. The T-Birds had missed 3 of 4 charity tosses in the final minutes, but Bakic calmly knocked both shots down to force overtime.
“They were nothing but net,” head coach Dwight Gunnare said. “That’s probably some of the biggest pressure you can have as a player, being down two with very little time left.”
In the extra session, Bakic’s driving layup with less than a minute to play gave the T-Birds the lead for good and made “the bus ride home a lot more fun than it could have been,” according to Gunnare.
The win was the seventh in a row for the T-Birds, who face Western Wyoming, Eastern Wyoming and Northwest College, who are a combined 3-24 in conference play, in their next three games.
“If we can get these next two on the road then we’re in a pretty good spot to either finish first or second (in the conference),” Gunnare admitted.
Of course, the T-Birds also know if they run the table they’ll host the Region IX tournament. Casper College closes the regular season by hosting Gillette on Feb. 19 and playing at Sheridan on Feb. 22. But Gunnare doesn’t want his team to be caught looking too far ahead.
“We’ve got some challenging games ahead,” he said. “We just have to play one game at a time because we could still finish anywhere from one to four.
“Beating Gillette was a great accomplishment, though, because now we kind of control our own destiny.”
Freshman guard Natalia Otkhmezuri, who had a game-high 24 points in the win over Gillette, averages a team-best 15.0 points per game and is shooting 43.4 percent on 3-pointers. Joining her in double figures are Bakic (10.7) and sophomore Mya Jones (10.5), while freshmen Juneau Jones (8.8) and Kammie Ragsdale (8.4) provide the T-Birds with additional scoring punch.
Men
First-year Casper College head coach Shaun Gutting knows his team let one slip away Wednesday.
“I knew winning at Gillette was going to be tough,” he said. “They just did what they needed to at the end of the game. We had some bad possessions at the end and it turned into free throws for them.”
The Pronghorns only made one field goal in the final 4 minutes but were 9 of 12 from the free throw line. On the other end of the floor the T-Birds missed four 3-pointers and turned the ball over three times.
But Gutting, who was an assistant on last year’s Region IX championship team, knows that while Wednesday’s loss was obviously disappointing, a lot can happen in the final month. And it begins Saturday with a rematch against a Western team that defeated the T-Birds 112-105 three weeks ago.
“Now we’re playing a little bit of catch-up with Western, with Gillette right on our tails,” he said. “It’s how you expect February basketball to go.
“Last year was kind of an anomaly because it was either going to be us or Sheridan, it was a two-team race. This year there’s some parity and it makes you realize how important every conference game is in the last two to three weeks. It’s going to be a tight race.”
And it’s one the T-Birds could make considerably tighter if they can knock off the Mustangs on Saturday. In their previous meeting Western led 57-52 at the half and was able to answer every Casper challenge. The Mustangs shot 50 percent from the field and out-rebounded the T-Birds 51-41. Gutting knows those are two areas where the T-Birds have to show considerable improvement in order to come home with a victory.
“Our transition defense is going to be huge because we didn’t do a good job with that the last time we played them,” Gutting explained. “They got too many runouts the last time we played them. It was a close game and we would think we were getting over the hump and then our transition defense would have a letdown.
“And we have to dominate the glass. Our front court and our guards have to do a better job of making that a priority.”
The T-Birds enter Saturday leading Region IX in scoring at 97.2 points per game, with sophomores David Walker (22.2), Jalen Harris (15.2) and Philip Pepple Jr. (12.3) all averaging double figures. In addition, Isaiah Banks (9.5), Dathan Satchell (9.2), Traizon Byrd (7.7) and Tavion Robinson (7.3) are averaging a combined 33.7 points per game. Western Wyoming counters with a defense that is allowing just 76.4 points per game, while averaging 95.8 points per game in conference play.
