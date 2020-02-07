Casper College basketball teams brace for final month of regular season

Men

First-year Casper College head coach Shaun Gutting knows his team let one slip away Wednesday.

“I knew winning at Gillette was going to be tough,” he said. “They just did what they needed to at the end of the game. We had some bad possessions at the end and it turned into free throws for them.”

The Pronghorns only made one field goal in the final 4 minutes but were 9 of 12 from the free throw line. On the other end of the floor the T-Birds missed four 3-pointers and turned the ball over three times.

But Gutting, who was an assistant on last year’s Region IX championship team, knows that while Wednesday’s loss was obviously disappointing, a lot can happen in the final month. And it begins Saturday with a rematch against a Western team that defeated the T-Birds 112-105 three weeks ago.

“Now we’re playing a little bit of catch-up with Western, with Gillette right on our tails,” he said. “It’s how you expect February basketball to go.

“Last year was kind of an anomaly because it was either going to be us or Sheridan, it was a two-team race. This year there’s some parity and it makes you realize how important every conference game is in the last two to three weeks. It’s going to be a tight race.”