Casper College basketball teams continue Region IX play at Central Wyoming

The Casper College basketball teams travel to Riverton on Thursday for two Region IX North games against Central Wyoming College.

The 16th-ranked Thunderbirds' women's team (21-4, 6-0) has won nine in a row and 15 of their past 16 games. The most recent victory was a 69-61 victory at Laramie County Community College on Monday in which sophomore guard Joseana Vaz finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Vaz leads the T-Birds with 13.4 points per game while sophomore center Kate Robertson (Natrona County) is averaging 11.9 points and a team-best 5.6 rebounds per game.

Freshman guard Joslin Igo from Douglas (7.7 ppg), sophomore guard Dejaan Schuler (7.3 ppg), sophomore center Belen Morales Lopez (7.2 ppg) and freshman guard Sandra Frau (6.9 ppg) combine to average 29.1 points per game, with Frau scoring in double figures the last two games.

Casper College defeated CWC 82-64 on Jan. 22, with Vaz (23) and Igo (13) both scoring in double figures and Robertson grabbing 10 rebounds. The Rustlers are 1-3 in conference play.

The T-Birds' men's team bounced back from last week's 72-70 loss to Western Wyoming Community College with a 76-70 victory at Northwest College on Saturday.

Forward Rashaun Agee continues to be a double-double machine for the T-Birds (13-11, 4-2), averaging 19.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. Point guard PJ Ngambi is the only other player in double figures at 13.0, but Dwayne Walker (9.1), Jaren Harris (8.2) and Peter Turay (8.1) also have the ability to get points in bunches.

The T-Birds are currently one-half game back of both Western Wyoming CC and Laramie County CC in the conference standings. Casper College hosts Laramie County on Saturday and finishes the regular season at Western Wyoming on Feb. 19.

