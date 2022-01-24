Casper College basketball teams continue Region IX play on the road

The Casper College basketball teams got off to strong starts in Region IX play last week, with both the men's and women's teams starting 2-0. The Thunderbirds will hope to continue that success on the road beginning Wednesday when they travel to Cheyenne to take on the Laramie County Community College Golden Eagles.

The T-Birds' women's team (17-4, 2-0) moved up to No. 20 in the latest NJCAA rankings released Monday. The T-Birds are riding a five-game winning streak and have won 11 of their past 12 games.

Sophomore Joseana Vaz averages 13.0 points per game, with sophomore Kate Robertson averaging 11.8 points and a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per game.

Casper College has won 26 consecutive games against Region IX North opponents, with their last defeat coming Jan. 11, 2020 at LCCC.

The men's team (11-9, 2-0) has won three in a row to move two games above .500 since starting the season 3-1.

Rashaun Agee is averaging a double-double (19.4 points, 10.8 rebounds) to lead the T-Birds, with PJ Ngambi contributing 12.6 ppg.

