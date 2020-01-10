You are the owner of this article.
Casper College basketball teams continue road swing at Laramie County CC
CASPER COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Casper College basketball teams continue road swing at Laramie County CC

The Casper College basketball teams finish a two-game road swing Saturday when they play at Laramie County Community College in a Region IX North contest.

The 19th-ranked men's team (14-2, 1-0 Region IX) defeated Central Wyoming College 103-90 on Wednesday for its eighth consecutive victory and topped the century mark for the sixth time in a row. The Thunderbirds are averaging 98.2 points per game, which is No. 7 in the NJCAA.

Sophomore David Walker leads the T-Birds with 22.7 points per game, followed by sophomore point guard Jalen Harris at 15.4 and sophomore big man Philip Pepple Jr. at 12.5. Pepple also averages a team-best 6.9 rebounds per contest.

The T-Birds face an LCCC squad that has struggled to a 3-12 mark, but the Golden Eagles opened Region IX play with a 70-68 win at Northwest College behind 17 points from Erik Oliver (Cheyenne East).

The Casper College women's team (14-2, 1-0) is ranked No. 18 in the country and is coming off a 63-51 win at CWC. Freshmen Natalia Otkhmezuri (15.0) and Marija Bakic (11.2) are both averaging double figures for the T-Birds.

They'll face a Golden Eagles team that defeated Northwest 77-73 in their Region IX opener to improve to 12-5 overall.

Natalia Otkhmezuri

Otkhmezuri
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

