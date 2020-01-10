Casper College basketball teams continue road swing at Laramie County CC

The Casper College basketball teams finish a two-game road swing Saturday when they play at Laramie County Community College in a Region IX North contest.

The 19th-ranked men's team (14-2, 1-0 Region IX) defeated Central Wyoming College 103-90 on Wednesday for its eighth consecutive victory and topped the century mark for the sixth time in a row. The Thunderbirds are averaging 98.2 points per game, which is No. 7 in the NJCAA.

Sophomore David Walker leads the T-Birds with 22.7 points per game, followed by sophomore point guard Jalen Harris at 15.4 and sophomore big man Philip Pepple Jr. at 12.5. Pepple also averages a team-best 6.9 rebounds per contest.

The T-Birds face an LCCC squad that has struggled to a 3-12 mark, but the Golden Eagles opened Region IX play with a 70-68 win at Northwest College behind 17 points from Erik Oliver (Cheyenne East).

The Casper College women's team (14-2, 1-0) is ranked No. 18 in the country and is coming off a 63-51 win at CWC. Freshmen Natalia Otkhmezuri (15.0) and Marija Bakic (11.2) are both averaging double figures for the T-Birds.

They'll face a Golden Eagles team that defeated Northwest 77-73 in their Region IX opener to improve to 12-5 overall.

