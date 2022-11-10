 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Casper College basketball teams continue road swings

The Casper College basketball teams are once again on the road this weekend, with the No. 11 women's team playing at the NJC Classic in Sterling, Colorado, and the men's team continuing play at the College of Southern Idaho Classic.

The women's team (2-0) faces the Concordia College JV on Friday before taking on host Northeastern Junior College on Saturday.

The men's team (1-1), which played Tyler Junior College on Thursday, faces No. 11 College of Southern Idaho on Friday and Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday.

Both teams return home next weekend for the GW Mechanical Tip-Off Classic at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

