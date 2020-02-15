Casper College basketball teams cruise to wins over Northwest College

The Casper College basketball teams did what they needed to do Saturday, celebrating homecoming by sweeping Northwest College at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The 16th-ranked women’s team got the day off to an impressive start with a 75-42 victory and the men’s team followed with a 122-70 rout of the Trappers.

The women’s team (24-3, 11-1 Region IX North) remained atop the sub-region standings with the victory. The Thunderbirds entered the day tied with Gillette College, but own the tiebreaker with last week’s overtime road win. The T-Birds and Pronghorns meet again Wednesday in Casper in a game that will likely decide which team gets to host the Region IX Tournament. The regular season ends next Saturday with Casper playing at Sheridan College and Gillette hosting Eastern Wyoming College.

The T-Birds scored the final eight points of the second quarter to take a 37-20 lead at the break and remained in control to win their 10th consecutive game.

Freshman guard Natalia Otkhmezuri scored a game-high 19 points to lead four players in double figures. Juneau Jones added 16 points, Marija Bakic pitched in 13 and Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs) 10.