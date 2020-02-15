Casper College basketball teams cruise to wins over Northwest College

The Casper College basketball teams did what they needed to do Saturday, celebrating homecoming by sweeping Northwest College at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
The 16th-ranked women’s team got the day off to an impressive start with a 75-42 victory and the men’s team followed with a 122-70 rout of the Trappers.
The women’s team (24-3, 11-1 Region IX North) remained atop the sub-region standings with the victory. The Thunderbirds entered the day tied with Gillette College, but own the tiebreaker with last week’s overtime road win. The T-Birds and Pronghorns meet again Wednesday in Casper in a game that will likely decide which team gets to host the Region IX Tournament. The regular season ends next Saturday with Casper playing at Sheridan College and Gillette hosting Eastern Wyoming College.
The T-Birds scored the final eight points of the second quarter to take a 37-20 lead at the break and remained in control to win their 10th consecutive game.
You have free articles remaining.
Freshman guard Natalia Otkhmezuri scored a game-high 19 points to lead four players in double figures. Juneau Jones added 16 points, Marija Bakic pitched in 13 and Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs) 10.
The T-Birds shut down the Trappers, limiting the visitors to 24.5-percent shooting and just 13.6 percent (3 of 22) from distance.
The men’s team, meanwhile, rode the momentum from Wednesday’s late-game victory at Eastern Wyoming to overwhelm the Trappers from the start. The T-Birds (23-4, 9-3) and Gillette are just one game back of No. 11 Western Wyoming Community College after Eastern upset the Mustangs on Saturday.
The T-Birds led 65-31 at the half and hit the century mark on the first of three free throws by David Walker with 5:59 remaining. Casper College had one of its most efficient offensive games of the season, shooting 60.8 percent (45 of 74) from the field and 51.5 percent (17 of 33) from behind the arc.
Walker and Jalen Harris both finished with 20 points, with Tavion Robinson (15), Philip Pepple Jr. (14), Dathan Satchell (14) and Traizon Byrd (10) also scoring in double figures. Robinson also grabbed 12 boards as the T-birds outrebounded the Trappers 50-21.