Casper College basketball teams face Eastern Wyoming in regular-season home finale

The Casper College basketball teams already know they’ll be playing in the postseason, but that doesn’t diminish the importance of this week’s final regular-season games. The Thunderbirds host Eastern Wyoming College on Wednesday before finishing the regular season Saturday at Western Wyoming College.

The Casper College women’s team, which moved up to No. 15 in the latest NJCAA rankings, has already clinched the top seed in the Region IX North sub-region. That means the T-Birds (23-4, 8-0) will host the Region IX Tournament early next month.

“We’ve clinched hosting the tournament,” head coach Dwight Gunnare said, “but both of these games could have a huge impact on us getting an at-large bid if we don’t win the Region IX tournament. So there’s still a lot of importance in each of these games.”

The T-Birds have won 32 consecutive games against North sub-region opponents and have won the sub-region each of the past five years.

Sophomore guard Joseana Vaz leads the team in scoring at 13.1 points per game, with sophomore post Kate Robertson (Natrona County) at 12.1 ppg. A big key to the T-Birds’ success, though, has been a balanced attack behind Vaz and Robertson.

Sophomores Dejaan Schuler and Belen Morales Lopez; and freshman Joslin Igo (Douglas), Sandra Frau and Julia Palomo all average at least 6.3 points per game.

“It’s critical for every team to be balanced,” Gunnare said. “Because if you have to go through one or two players every night for a chance to win there are enough good coaches out there that they’re going to limit those two players. And we’ve had great bench points all year.

“We have individuals that fit really well in certain situations so we have a lot of flexibility.”

The T-Birds won 77-64 at Eastern Wyoming on Jan. 29 with Vaz and Robertson combining for 35 points and 16 rebounds and Rosalinda Gonzalez adding 13 points.

The men’s team (15-11, 6-2) is still in position to finish atop the sub-region standings, but with the South winner hosting this year’s Region IX Tournament the T-Birds don’t have that same luxury. The T-Birds still have a lot to play for, however.

If Casper College finishes first or second in the North they would receive a bye into the Region IX Tournament at Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colorado. If the T-Birds finish third or fourth, though, they would host a play-in game on Feb. 26.

“It’s a fun position to be in right now knowing that we almost control our own destiny,” head coach Shaun Gutting said. “And right now we’re confident that we can play with anybody.”

The T-Birds have demonstrated that in sub-region play. Saturday, they rolled to an 82-59 victory against Laramie County Community College to avenge an earlier loss to the Golden Eagles. Casper College has won three in a row and seven of its past nine games to rebound from an 8-9 start.

“Our non-conference didn’t go as well as expected so we knew we weren’t going to get an at-large bid,” Gutting said. “So what really mattered was how we performed in conference. Obviously, when you start winning some games it helps solidify the thought process.

“Since conference started this group has shown major growth with their preparation and taking their opponents seriously.”

Rashaun Agee, a 6-foot-7 forward from Chicago, has been at the forefront of the T-Birds’ resurgence. The redshirt freshman is averaging a double-double with 19.6 points and 11.1 rebounds.

His teammates have offered plenty of help as PJ Ngambi is adding 13.0 points per game, and Dwayne Walker (9.0), Jaren Harris (8.5) and Peter Turay (8.2) are averaging a combined 25.7 ppg.

The T-Birds’ defense has been key to the team’s recent surge.

“Early on, we were outscoring teams,” Gutting said. “Lately, our guys have shown a great ability to lock down on defense and be able to grind out games.”

