Casper College basketball teams finish road trip at Eastern Wyoming

“It was a battle,” Gunnare admitted. “At times we were our own worst enemy ... we just couldn’t get control of the game.

“We were fortunate to get the win, but you have to win those types of games on the road if you want to win the sub-region.”

Winning the sub-region takes on added importance this year as the North winner hosts the Region IX Tournament.

Freshman guard Natalia Otkhmezuri matched her season average with a game-high 15 points in Saturday’s victory. Otkhmezuri also leads the sub-region in 3-point shooting at 43.6 percent.

Freshman guard Marija Bakic (10.6) and sophomore forward Mya Jones (10.5) are also averaging double-digit points for the T-Birds, although six other players have had at least one double-figure game this season.

That balance was tested Saturday when starting point guard Raquel Ferrer-Bernad went out with an injury, although Gunnare expects the two-year starter to return to the lineup soon.

“I have all the respect in the world for Raquel,” he said. “She just goes out there and does what we need her to do. She has changed her game in order to mesh with what the team needs.”