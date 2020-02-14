Casper College basketball teams get ready for final stretch

The Casper College basketball teams, along with the rest of the teams in Region IX, are ready for the stretch run with just three games remaining in the regular season before the Region IX Tournaments.
Casper College returns to Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym following a three-game road swing that ended with the 16th-ranked women’s team atop the North sub-region standings. The men’s team, meanwhile, snapped a two-game skid with a much-needed victory at Eastern Wyoming College on Wednesday.
The T-Birds host Northwest College on Saturday.
Men
“That game was huge for multiple reasons,” men’s head coach Shaun Gutting said of the win over the Lancers. “The game itself was a big deal because we needed to get back on the winning track.”
The T-Birds (21-5, 8-3) outscored the Lancers 15-3 in the final 2 minutes, 21 seconds to pull out a 92-84 victory, using a full-court press to force turnovers that led to easy buckets. The win kept Casper tied with Gillette College in the sub-region standings, two games back of No. 11 Western Wyoming Community College. Central Wyoming College is one game back at 7-4 and Sheridan College is 6-5. The top four teams in the sub-region host first-round games before the Region IX Tournament, which will be held at the site of the South sub-region winner.
“We showed that we could fight through adversity,” Gutting explained. “It would have been easy for us to quit, but we never gave up.”
The first-year coach is hoping the momentum from the final minutes of Wednesday’s game carries over to Saturday. Casper defeated the Trappers 110-90 on Jan. 25, but has struggled at times this season putting a full 40 minutes together.
But Gutting knows the T-Birds, when focused, can compete with any team in the country.
“We have an ability to lock in defensively and really speed teams up when we want to,” he said. “Eastern Wyoming was a bit of a reminder of what can happen when we play that way.”
The T-Birds welcome 6-foot-4 freshman guard Donavan Freeman back to the rotation Saturday. Freeman, who missed 11 games with an injury, was averaging 7.6 points per game before being sidelined. Gutting expects to slowly work Freeman back into the lineup to have him ready for the postseason.
“It’s going to be a process that we have to monitor so we make sure we have him for the next two-three weeks,” Gutting said. “But it gives us another athletic guard that can guard multiple positions and he can give Jalen (Harris) a break running our offense.”
The addition of Freeman gives the T-Birds another athletic defender. And once he’s back in shape, he should give the team another backcourt scoring option alongside David Walker (22.2 points per game), Harris (15.3), Isaiah Banks (9.4) and Dathan Satchell (9.3).
Women
The T-Birds return home with a nine-game winning streak and with a chance to host the Region IX Tournament. They put themselves in that position with an overtime victory at Gillette last Saturday followed by grind-it-out wins at Western Wyoming and Eastern Wyoming.
Casper (23-3, 10-1) and No. 22 Gillette (24-3, 10-1) are actually tied atop the sub-region standings, but the T-Birds own the head-to-head tiebreaker for now.
“We’re pretty happy to be in the position we’re in,” head coach Dwight Gunnare said, “but if we’re not ready to play (Saturday) we’re going to give back everything that we accomplished on our road trip.”
They’ll be facing a Northwest team that has dropped six in a row, a streak that began with an 81-56 loss to the T-Birds on Jan. 25. Gunnare is hoping his team won’t be looking past the Trappers to Wednesday’s rematch with Gillette.
“Northwest’s record doesn’t indicate what their talent level is.,” he said. “We anticipate that we are going to have our hands full. Right now our main focus has to be on the job at hand, otherwise Wednesday’s game has a whole different meaning.”
Injuries have forced the T-Birds to go with a nine-person rotation in recent games, although the shortened bench hasn’t seemed to bother freshmen guards Natalia Otkhmezuri (15.2 points per game) and Marija Bakic (10.6) or sophomore forward Mya Jones (10.4).
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN