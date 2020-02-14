Casper College basketball teams get ready for final stretch

“We showed that we could fight through adversity,” Gutting explained. “It would have been easy for us to quit, but we never gave up.”

The first-year coach is hoping the momentum from the final minutes of Wednesday’s game carries over to Saturday. Casper defeated the Trappers 110-90 on Jan. 25, but has struggled at times this season putting a full 40 minutes together.

But Gutting knows the T-Birds, when focused, can compete with any team in the country.

“We have an ability to lock in defensively and really speed teams up when we want to,” he said. “Eastern Wyoming was a bit of a reminder of what can happen when we play that way.”

The T-Birds welcome 6-foot-4 freshman guard Donavan Freeman back to the rotation Saturday. Freeman, who missed 11 games with an injury, was averaging 7.6 points per game before being sidelined. Gutting expects to slowly work Freeman back into the lineup to have him ready for the postseason.

“It’s going to be a process that we have to monitor so we make sure we have him for the next two-three weeks,” Gutting said. “But it gives us another athletic guard that can guard multiple positions and he can give Jalen (Harris) a break running our offense.”