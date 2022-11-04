Casper College basketball teams have mixed results in first road games

The Casper College basketball teams played their first road games of the season Friday with mixed results. The 13th-ranked women's team held on for an 82-76 victory over Utah State Eastern while the men's team lost to No. 5 Salt Lake Community College 97-74.

The women's team (1-0) led 40-31 at the half and 61-43 after three periods before the Golden Eagles were able to cut into the lead.

Julia Palomo scored 17 points to lead the T-Birds, with Joslin Igo (Douglas) adding 16 points off the bench. Flora Goed pitched in 12 points and freshman Logann Alvar (Kelly Walsh) had 11.

For the men's team (1-1), Kenard Richardson, Jamison Epps and Nestor Dyachok had 14 points apiece and Jaren Harris added 13 off the bench.

Both teams are in action again Saturday, with the women's team taking on host Snow College at the Snow College Classic in Ephraim, Utah. The men's team faces Jump Start in Taylorsville, Utah.