Casper College basketball teams have plenty at stake in final week of regular season

"We know we're capable of going cold on offense," Gunnare said. "So there are games when we're going to need to get stops. And so far we've been able to do that."

By winning the North, the T-Birds have already clinched a bye in the first round of the Region IX tournament in two weeks. This year's tournament will be hosted by the South sub-region champ, which will likely be Otero Junior College.

Late-season surge

An 83-66 home loss to Eastern Wyoming College on Feb. 27 dropped the Casper College men's team to 5-6 overall and 0-2 in Region IX North play. At that point, contending for the sub-region title seemed out of question.

Since then, however, the T-Birds are 5-1 and just one game back of defending Region IX champ Western Wyoming Community College in the North.

"All these new faces that we brought in at the beginning of the year are finally coming together," head coach Shaun Gutting said. "I have to give credit to these guys for not falling apart and for buying into the brotherhood.

"We're playing together and we're defending as a team. Just our overall mentality has improved."