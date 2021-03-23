Casper College basketball teams have plenty at stake in final week of regular season

The Casper College basketball teams head into the final week of the regular season with plenty to play for. The women's team climbed to No. 3 in the national rankings Monday and has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Region IX North sub-region. The men's team, meanwhile, has won four of its past five games and is just one game back of Western Wyoming Community College in the North sub-region with two games to play.
Given all that, Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym should be hopping this week as the T-Birds host Central Wyoming College on Wednesday and Northwest College on Saturday.
Back on top
The T-Birds' women's team won the Region IX tournament last year to qualify for the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championships. Unfortunately, the season-ending tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This season was originally scheduled to begin in November, but was pushed back to a January start because of COVID-19 concerns. Despite the uncertainty, and having a handful of games canceled due to opponents' coronavirus-related issues, the T-Birds (18-0, 8-0 North) picked up where they left off last season.
Casper College has won 33 games dating back to last season and the No. 3 national ranking ties the 2011-12 team as the highest ranking ever for the program.
The T-Birds have been impressive on both sides of the floor this season, but they have been particularly effective on offense. They average 83.1 points per game, which is good for No. 8 nationally, thanks to being arguably the best-shooting team in the junior college ranks.
Casper College is second nationally in both field-goal percentage (46.7%) and 3-point shooting percentage (40.9%) and third in free-throw shooting percentage (75.6%).
"This is the best-shooting team I've ever had," said head coach Dwight Gunnare, who is now in his 13th season on the T-Birds' sidelines. "Even in practice we shoot the ball well. It's our identity."
Kobe King-Hawea, a 5-foot-11 sophomore wing who was an All-American last season at Gillette College, leads the T-Birds with 15.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. King-Hawea has already signed with the University of Texas.
Sophomore guard Natalia Otkhmezuri averages 15.1 points per game and is shooting 50.0% from behind the arc. Freshman guards Joseana Vaz (9.8) and Sofie Hauge (8.8) and sophomore wing Kammie Ragsdale (7.8) average a combined 26.4 points per game.
"We're well-balanced and we have good depth," Gunnare admitted.
The T-Birds also can turn it up defensively. They allow just 52.4 points per game, which is the eighth-best mark in the country.
"We know we're capable of going cold on offense," Gunnare said. "So there are games when we're going to need to get stops. And so far we've been able to do that."
By winning the North, the T-Birds have already clinched a bye in the first round of the Region IX tournament in two weeks. This year's tournament will be hosted by the South sub-region champ, which will likely be Otero Junior College.
Late-season surge
An 83-66 home loss to Eastern Wyoming College on Feb. 27 dropped the Casper College men's team to 5-6 overall and 0-2 in Region IX North play. At that point, contending for the sub-region title seemed out of question.
Since then, however, the T-Birds are 5-1 and just one game back of defending Region IX champ Western Wyoming Community College in the North.
"All these new faces that we brought in at the beginning of the year are finally coming together," head coach Shaun Gutting said. "I have to give credit to these guys for not falling apart and for buying into the brotherhood.
"We're playing together and we're defending as a team. Just our overall mentality has improved."
The T-Birds' balanced attack is led by freshman guard John Hart, who averages 16.2 points per game. Sophomore guards Trey Boston (15.8), Traizon Byrd (14.8) and Dathan Satchell (10.5) also average double-digit points, while sophomore forward Dion Ford averages 9.3 points and a team-best 6.5 rebounds per game.
Also in the mix for Casper College is redshirt freshman Davion McAdam, who helped lead Kelly Walsh to the 2019 Class 4A state title. The 6-2 guard is averaging just 5.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game for the season, but has sparked the T-Birds' turnaround since being inserted into the starting lineup on March 3.
"Davion has brought consistency to the lineup," Gutting said. "He buys into the glue-guy role where he moves the ball, he gets stops on defense and he knocks down open jumpers. The stats don't always show it, but he's thrived in that role."
Even if the T-Birds don't overtake Western Wyoming in the North sub-region standings -- Casper College needs to win both games this week while the Mustangs would have to go 0-2 against Northwest College and Laramie County Community College -- Gutting likes the way his team is playing down the stretch.
"We just have to flip this thing around and finish the season the right way," he said.
