Casper College basketball teams head to Gillette for Border Wars

The Casper College basketball teams will both be looking to extend their winning streaks this weekend when they face three out-of state teams in the Border Wars at Gillette College.

The 18th-ranked women's team is hoping to extend its winning streak while the men's team tries to remain undefeated against unranked opponents. The Thunderbirds play Miles (Montana) Community College on Friday, Williston (North Dakota) State College on Saturday and Dawson (Montana) Community College on Sunday.

The No. 18 T-Birds (8-1), whose only loss was an overtime defeat to No. 14 Salt Lake Community College, have won four consecutive games, including a 2-0 mark at last week's Thanksgiving Classic.

Sophomore guard Joslin Igo from Douglas leads the team with 15.3 points per game, with sophomores Julia Palomo (12.1) and Flora Goed (11.9) and freshman Logann Alvar (10.1) from Kelly Walsh also averaging double figures. Sophomore point guard Sandra Frau-Garcia averages 8.4 points and leads the team with 6.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

The only losses for the T-Birds' men's team (7-3) this season have come against No. 1 Indian Hills Community College, No. 2 Salt Lake Community College and No. 5 College of Southern Idaho.

They have five players -- Kenard Richardson (16.7), Dalton Peterson (13.5), Jamison Epps (12.2), Jaren Harris (10.7) and Nestor Dyachok (10.1) -- scoring in double figures.