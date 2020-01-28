Casper College basketball teams host Central Wyoming College

The No. 22 Casper College men’s basketball team enters Wednesday’s home game against Central Wyoming College having put together 40 minutes of, arguably, its best basketball of the season. Now the Thunderbirds will try to do that all in one game.
Last Wednesday, the T-Birds (18-3, 5-1 Region IX North) outscored Eastern Wyoming College 52-32 in the second half, including a 35-5 burst out of the locker room, on their way to an 82-53 victory. They followed that up Saturday by outscoring Northwest College 61-29 in the first half in a game they won 110-90.
“We defended at a really high level in the first half and were 10 of 20 on 3-pointers in the first half,” head coach Shaun Gutting said of the Northwest game. “Overall, it was a successful trip because we defended like we know we can, just like we did against Eastern Wyoming.”
Putting two halves together Wednesday might be needed against a Central Wyoming team (14-7, 4-2) that has won four in a row.
“Central is a really good team,” Gutting said. “They’ve got a lot of sophomores back so their guys have been through the Region IX grind already. It’s definitely going to be a challenge for us.”
The T-Birds have the additional challenge of being without 6-foot-10 backup center Sam Keita, who suffered a wrist injury in the win over Eastern Wyoming. That puts added stress on starting big man Philip Pepple Jr. and backup Bright Iheanachor.
“It puts pressure on Philip to stay out of foul trouble, but we know what we’re going to get out of him,” Gutting said of the sophomore who is averaging 12.2 points and a team-best 8.0 rebounds per game. “Bright has to step up, but this isn’t new to him because he has had to play for us this season.”
Another possibility would be for the T-Birds to go without a traditional center, which they have done on occasion this season with success. Starting guards David Walker and Jalen Harris are averaging 21.8 and 15.9 points per game, respectively. And wings Isaiah Banks (10.1), Dathan Satchell (8.9), Tavion Robinson (7.6) and Traizon Byrd (7.1) are averaging a combined 33.7 points per game.
As a team, Casper College is averaging 98.5 points per game and has reached triple digits in nine of its last 11 games.
Finding a reason for the Casper College women’s basketball team’s current four-game winning streak isn’t difficult.
“The biggest thing in those last four games is that we’ve shot it really well,” head coach Dwight Gunnare admitted.
On Jan. 11, the Thunderbirds (18-3, 5-1 Region IX North) were just 23 of 62 (37.1 percent) from the field in a 74-64 loss at Laramie County Community College. Since then, however, the 19th-ranked T-Birds are knocking down shots at a 46.0-percent clip and have outscored their opponents by an average of 34.0 points per game.
While Gunnare realizes there will come a game (or games) where the shots aren’t falling for his team, he’s hoping it will still find a way to come out on the winning side.
“If we can keep shooting we’re going to be really successful,” he said. “But if we can’t we’re going to have to win games from the free-throw line and by improving our core fundamentals.
“No matter the score we have to keep getting better on the core things. Even when we shoot it poorly we still have to find a way to win those games.”
Casper College did just that the last time it faced Central Wyoming College, so there is a blueprint. The T-Birds defeated the Rustlers (4-15, 0-6) 63-51 on Jan. 8 despite shooting just 36.1 percent.
Freshman guard Natalia Okthmezuri, who had 14 points in the earlier victory over CWC, leads the team in scoring at 14.6 points per game with classmate Marija Bakic pitching in 10.6 ppg and sophomore Mya Jones 9.9.
