Casper College basketball teams host Central Wyoming College

The No. 22 Casper College men’s basketball team enters Wednesday’s home game against Central Wyoming College having put together 40 minutes of, arguably, its best basketball of the season. Now the Thunderbirds will try to do that all in one game.

Last Wednesday, the T-Birds (18-3, 5-1 Region IX North) outscored Eastern Wyoming College 52-32 in the second half, including a 35-5 burst out of the locker room, on their way to an 82-53 victory. They followed that up Saturday by outscoring Northwest College 61-29 in the first half in a game they won 110-90.

“We defended at a really high level in the first half and were 10 of 20 on 3-pointers in the first half,” head coach Shaun Gutting said of the Northwest game. “Overall, it was a successful trip because we defended like we know we can, just like we did against Eastern Wyoming.”

Putting two halves together Wednesday might be needed against a Central Wyoming team (14-7, 4-2) that has won four in a row.

“Central is a really good team,” Gutting said. “They’ve got a lot of sophomores back so their guys have been through the Region IX grind already. It’s definitely going to be a challenge for us.”